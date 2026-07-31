Ipsos : Rapport financier semestriel

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

Nous vous prions de trouver ci-joint le rapport financier semestriel 2026 d'Ipsos pour dépôt de ce rapport à l'AMF.

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Attachments

Ipsos SA_Rapport financier semestriel 30 juin 2026 - clean
GlobeNewswire

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