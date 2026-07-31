Ipsos : Rapport financier semestriel

Nous vous prions de trouver ci-joint le rapport financier semestriel 2026 d'Ipsos pour dépôt de ce rapport à l'AMF.
Pièce jointe
| Source: IPSOS IPSOS
Nous vous prions de trouver ci-joint le rapport financier semestriel 2026 d'Ipsos pour dépôt de ce rapport à l'AMF.
Pièce jointe
Availability of the 2026 First Half-Year Financial Report In accordance with the provisions of the General Regulations of the AMF, we inform you that the 2026 first half-year financial report is...Read More
Kelly Beaver appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos Paris, 31 July 2026 - At its meeting on July 30, Ipsos’ Board of Directors unanimously decided to appoint Kelly Beaver as the company’s new...Read More