California Capital Airshow Returns to Mather Airport for Spectacular 20th Anniversary Celebration This October

Rancho Cordova, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The California Capital Airshow will return to Rancho Cordova this October for an unforgettable weekend celebrating the magic of flight, the Airshow's 20th anniversary, and the 250th birthday of the United States. Taking place October 10th and 11th at Mather Airport, this year's event promises to be the largest in Airshow history, offering two full days of thrilling daytime aerial demonstrations and dazzling night show performances complete with pyrotechnics.

Headlining the celebration are two of North America's premier military demonstration teams: the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds. Their precision flying, breathtaking aerobatics, and inspiring displays of aviation excellence will be joined by additional performers and attractions, with more announcements to be released in the coming months. The event is expected to welcome thousands of spectators from across California and beyond, creating a memorable experience for aviation enthusiasts, families, veterans, and first-time visitors alike.

"The California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport is one of the most iconic events in Rancho Cordova. The impact it makes on residents, visitors, and local businesses is profoundly felt, year after year," said Dawn Hall, Vice President of Operations for Visit Rancho Cordova. "Hundreds of incredible volunteers in our community make the event possible, showing regional visitors the strong sense of 'pride in place' that really shines in our community. The way that the Airshow honors veterans and our community's aviation history connects spectators to a powerful time in our city's legacy. You're not just watching a stunt performance; you're reliving the very history you read about in school."

Beyond the excitement in the skies, the California Capital Airshow delivers a significant economic impact for the Rancho Cordova community by generating overnight hotel stays, supporting local restaurants and businesses, and showcasing the destination to visitors from throughout the region. The event also celebrates the city's rich aviation heritage at historic Mather Airport while honoring the service and sacrifice of members of the United States Armed Forces.

Additional aircraft, performers, attractions, and event details will be announced as the Airshow approaches. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early and plan ahead for one of Northern California's premier annual events before VIP seating packages sell out.

For tickets, event updates, and trip planning information, learn more at VisitRanchoCordova.com/Airshow

About Visit Rancho Cordova

Visit Rancho Cordova is the official tourism organization of Rancho Cordova, California—a vibrant community where over 90 languages are spoken and small-town warmth meets global flavor. Rancho Cordova proudly opens its arms to every family, road tripper, and adventure seeker looking for an unforgettable experience. Come see what makes this destination one of Gold Country's hidden gems!

Representing 17 lodging properties, quirky outdoor attractions, and thriving major events, Visit Rancho Cordova helps welcome more than 880,000 visitors each year and delivers over $325 million in annual tourism impact. For more information on Rancho Cordova, visit our website here or explore affordable hotels here.

Contact Info



Kristen Achziger

kristen@visitranchocordova.com

+1 916-460-8204

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