Why Boston's Top Marketing Leaders Are Joining 'Boston Marketers Connect' - A New Forum for Demand Generation, ABM & Pipeline Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's marketing leaders are expected to do far more than generate leads. Executive teams increasingly rely on marketing to influence revenue, strengthen customer relationships, improve sales alignment, and support long-term business growth. At the same time, AI, changing buyer expectations, privacy regulations, and increasingly complex buying committees continue to reshape how organizations engage prospective customers. These market shifts have made executive collaboration more valuable than ever.

Against this backdrop, senior executives from across technology, SaaS, cybersecurity, software, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and other growth-focused B2B organizations are preparing to attend Boston Marketers Connect, an executive networking forum hosted by Vereigen Media. Designed for marketing and revenue professionals, the event provides a dedicated environment where leaders can exchange ideas, discuss today's biggest industry challenges, and build relationships that support long-term business growth.





Why Executive-Level Marketing Conversations Have Become a Business Priority

Marketing leaders today are expected to achieve more with fewer resources while demonstrating measurable business impact. From improving demand generation performance to strengthening sales and marketing alignment, today's challenges extend far beyond campaign execution. Marketers Connect by Vereigen Media was created to provide a space for candid conversations around the issues shaping modern B2B marketing, including AI-driven buying behavior, evolving privacy standards, and the strategies that drive sustainable revenue growth.

Boston Marketers Connect provides a collaborative environment where these challenges become opportunities for shared learning.

The Topics Driving Today’s B2B Marketing Discussions:

Scaling demand generation with measurable business impact

Strengthening Account-Based Marketing through better sales and marketing alignment

Customer trust and audience engagement quality improved using first-party data.

Balancing AI-automation with authentic buyer engagement

Demonstrating marketing contribution to revenue and executive business goals

Preparing for the next generation of privacy-first marketing.

Instead of theoretical discussions, attendees will have the opportunity to exchange practical experiences with peers leading similar initiatives across technology, SaaS, media, publishing, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations.

Why Modern Account-Based Marketing Requires Organization-Wide Alignment

Account-based marketing has grown from a tactic into a shared discipline between marketing and sales, and that shift is a major reason senior leaders are prioritizing the August gathering. Attendees are expected to trade approaches on aligning buying committees, prioritizing target accounts, and proving revenue impact to leadership - questions that rarely get resolved in a chat box during a webinar.

As buying committees become more complex and buying journeys continue to evolve, successful account-based marketing depends on close alignment across marketing, sales, customer success, and executive leadership. Organizations are increasingly shifting their focus beyond campaign metrics to shared business outcomes, making cross-functional collaboration and peer-to-peer conversations more valuable than ever.

“Modern B2B marketing is evolving faster than ever, and the best ideas often come from conversations between experienced leaders. Boston Marketers Connect was created to bring marketing and revenue executives together to share real-world insights, challenge conventional thinking, and build meaningful connections that drive long-term business growth.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO, Vereigen Media

Why Boston Has Become a Hub for Modern B2B Marketing Innovation

Boston is one of the nation’s largest concentrations of technology companies, venture-backed startups, healthcare innovators, universities, and enterprise organizations, Boston continues to influence the future of B2B marketing. Yet despite its thriving business community, executives often have limited opportunities for meaningful peer-to-peer networking outside major national conferences. Boston Marketers Connect helps close that gap by bringing senior decision-makers together for focused conversations around today’s most pressing marketing priorities.

Boston Marketers Connect Brings Executive Conversations to Boston

Boston Marketers Connect takes place on August 13, 2026, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pickwick Room at Samuel Adams Brewery, 30 Germania Street, Boston, MA 02130. Limited seats available to maintain meaningful discussions and valuable networking opportunities. Executives who are excited to connect with experts and get exclusive insights on the future of B2B growth are encouraged to request an invitation before registration closes.

The Traditional Networking Model No Longer Meets Executive Needs

Today’s executives have no shortage of opportunities to learn through webinars, virtual events, podcasts, newsletters, and online communities. Yet as business challenges become increasingly complex, many leaders are finding that meaningful, in-person conversations remain one of the most effective ways to exchange ideas, validate strategies, and build trusted professional relationships. For senior marketing and revenue leaders, those peer-to-peer discussions often deliver insights that extend well beyond what can be gained through one-way presentations or digital networking alone.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company that helps organizations connect with qualified business audiences through first-party data, human verified engagement, and in-house campaign execution. This organization supports hundreds of leading brands through a team of 300 professionals. The company helps marketing and sales teams build trusted buyer relationships through verified engagement, high-quality audience data, and proven demand generation solutions such as account-based marketing, demand generation, content syndication, digital advertising, and event registration. These proven demand generation solutions work great across technology, SaaS, IT, cybersecurity, finance, cybersecurity, and other industries driving measurable business growth.

Leads. Done Right.

Call to Action

Senior marketing leaders seeking practical strategies, executive-level networking, and meaningful discussions around demand generation, account-based marketing, first-party data, and revenue growth are encouraged to request an invitation before registration closes.

Registration is open, secure your place at Boston Marketers Connect.

Join Boston’s B2B marketing leaders that shape the future of modern marketing through real conversations, shared expertise, and lasting professional connections designed to long-term business growth.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6aeb9fa1-e63c-4326-a895-01f93a0535b2