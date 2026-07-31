Sofa Rental Companies in Chennai, Bangalore, Gurgaon and Hyderabad See Rising Demand in 2026 as Monthly Rents From ₹253 Replace ₹25,000–₹65,000 Purchases on Platforms Like Rentomojo

Bangalore, India, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Few furniture categories lose value as visibly or as fast as upholstered seating, and that is the quiet mechanic behind rising sofa rentals in Chennai, Bangalore, Gurgaon and Hyderabad in 2026. Households increasingly bundle their sofa into a wider living-room subscription rather than purchase it outright, on platforms such as Rentomojo, where one-seater sofa plans list from ₹253 a month and three-seater plans from around ₹753, per the company's Bangalore catalogue. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/chennai/furniture/sofas-on-rent

The demand is concentrated in the neighbourhoods where career-cycle housing dominates: OMR, Velachery and Anna Nagar in Chennai; Whitefield, Koramangala and HSR Layout in Bangalore; Cyber City, Golf Course Road and Sohna Road in Gurgaon; and HITEC City, Gachibowli and Kondapur in Hyderabad. In each of these areas, the average tenure horizon is under three years, and the sofa purchased at move-in is almost always the piece that shows the most wear, and returns the least value, when the household leaves.

The purchase side is stacked against the tenant. A three-seater fabric sofa lists at ₹25,000 to ₹45,000, an L-shaped configuration at ₹40,000 to ₹65,000, and premium leather options higher still, based on category listings on major e-commerce platforms in July 2026. Fabric ages visibly within eighteen months, and foam compression is faster in denser occupancy. Reupholstery costs ₹8,000 to ₹15,000. Transport on relocation adds ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 and often damages the piece further. The resale market for a two-year-old sofa recovers 10% to 15% of purchase at best, and only if the piece is in credible condition, which it rarely is after two flats and a move.

Bundled into a monthly plan, the same category takes a different shape. Rentomojo's sofa catalogue lists one-seaters from ₹253 a month, three-seaters from around ₹753, and L-shape configurations from ₹1,890 across the four metros, per the company's Bangalore catalogue and its July 15 GlobeNewswire release. Against a ₹65,000 outlay for a premium L-shape purchase, the rental line between ₹800 and ₹1,900 a month becomes the practical benchmark for project-bound renters in the four cities. Bundling a sofa into a wider living-room subscription is emerging as a monthly subscription line in place of upfront capital on the household's fastest-depreciating category.

On Rentomojo, sofa variants include one-, two- and three-seater fabric configurations, L-shape sectionals and recliner tiers, with the ability to bundle a matching centre table and TV unit under a single subscription line. Delivery runs at a 2.54-day network average with professional assembly, minimum tenure begins at three months and extends to 36, and the plan includes free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation. Advance-payment plans carry up to 15% off. A sofa can be swapped for a different configuration mid-plan, the common request when a household grows and the seating no longer fits. Booking is completed in the app or website, payment options include monthly card, UPI and net-banking, and the refundable security deposit is settled at plan close.

A concrete example. A three-seater fabric sofa in a Bangalore flat has developed visible wear at eighteen months. The owner is looking at ₹10,000 for reupholstery plus disruption in the room for a week, and no meaningful recovery on resale of the reupholstered piece at end of tenure. The subscription customer requests a swap through the account, Rentomojo's crew delivers a refreshed three-seater on the same visit as the retrieval of the older one, and the plan continues without a break in the household. The scale of the in-house service network described in the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus is what makes that same-visit turnaround possible at network scale.

A rental subscription is a periodic payment for use; a purchase is a one-time payment for ownership on a category that depreciates faster than most and moves worse than most. The arithmetic of a ₹753-a-month three-seater against a ₹45,000 purchase is straightforward for a tenant whose horizon is measured in flats rather than years. Rentomojo's sofa plans in Chennai, Bangalore, Gurgaon and Hyderabad sit inside that arithmetic. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/gurgaon/furniture/sofas-on-rent?

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Disclaimer: Sourced from rentomojo.com, the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus and publicly available market data. Package pricing varies by city, configuration and plan and is subject to change.

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