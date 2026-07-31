TurbineOne Named to the Inaugural All-World Defense 300

CHANTILLY, Va., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurbineOne, the frontline AI company, has been named to the inaugural All-World Defense 300, recognizing private companies building critical capabilities for allied defense.

Developed by Future Union, the All-World Defense 300 evaluates companies based on demonstrated capability and verified government contracts rather than fundraising or market valuation. The inaugural index includes 300 companies across 26 allied nations.

"AI is most valuable in the harshest environments because actionable information is powerful," said Ian Kalin, CEO and Co-Founder of TurbineOne. "When communications are disrupted, sensors are proliferating, and operators must make faster decisions. Frontline AI can make the difference between mission success and failure. That’s why TurbineOne is focused on AI at the tactical edge."

TurbineOne develops edge-first AI software that enables operators to rapidly deploy and adapt AI on tactical hardware, transforming sensor data into actionable intelligence and coordinated mission execution even when cloud connectivity isn't available.

The All-World Defense 300 is the inaugural global ranking of private companies supporting allied defense through demonstrated capability and verified government engagement.

About TurbineOne

TurbineOne is the frontline AI company. Built for defense and national security, its software is deployed globally to help operators find what matters, make decisions with confidence, and coordinate action—even where cloud-dependent AI cannot operate. Learn more at TurbineOne.com .