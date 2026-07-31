AKC Canine Health Foundation Receives Contribution from Long-standing Purina Parent Club Partnership Program

RALEIGH, N.C., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the health of all dogs through scientific research, announces that Purina has donated $78,838 in support of CHF-funded canine health research through its final contribution from the Purina Parent Club Partnership (PPCP) Program.

Since its launch in 2002, the PPCP Program has provided more than $9 million to support canine health research and other initiatives that have improved the health and well-being of dogs. The PPCP concluded in 2025 after more than two decades of supporting canine health.

“Purina’s Parent Club Partnership Program has been a powerful example of what can be accomplished when those passionate about dogs, breed clubs, and industry partners work toward a common goal,” says Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, CHF Chief Executive Officer. “For more than 20 years, this program has advanced discoveries that are improving the lives of dogs. We are deeply grateful to Purina and the Purina® Pro Club® members whose participation has built this legacy.”

Additional collaborations between these two organizations include Purina’s sponsorship of CHF’s biennial National Parent Club Canine Health Conference and the sale of engraved bricks at the Event Center at Purina Farms in Gray Summit, MO (akcchf.org/pavetheway). These programs embody Purina’s motto, “Your Pet, Our Passion®,” and support CHF’s work to help all dogs live longer, healthier lives.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $80 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.