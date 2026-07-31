FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Wilkesboro, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a manufactured housing community in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. The community totals 119 homesites, further strengthening FGC's footprint in the Western North Carolina region.

Wilkesboro sits in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, offering residents small-town affordability, a high quality of life, and convenient access to Charlotte and the broader Piedmont Triad. The area has seen steady population and economic growth, supported by a large local employment base and proximity to outdoor recreation, creating sustained demand for quality, affordable housing.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, said, "Wilkesboro is exactly the kind of market we look for. This community is home to hard-working families, and we're proud to invest in it. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to Western North Carolina."

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 93 properties with over 4,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities is committed to improving quality of life and preserving affordable housing for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities