Company announcement

No. 46/2026

31 July 2026

Major shareholder announcement

Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38, 39, and 40 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, regarding their direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.

On 30 July 2026, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc informed Netcompany, that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc on 27 July 2026 directly and indirectly controlled 2,283,985 voting rights corresponding to 4.97% of the total voting rights in the Company. Their direct and indirect voting rights at the previous announcement was 5.13%.

This announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

For further information, please see the attached notification form.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments