Visionworks Optometrists Discuss Back-to-School Eye Exams With YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families gear up for the new school year, eye health deserves a spot on the back-to-school checklist. One in four children struggle with reading and learning due to an undiagnosed vision problem, and many of these issues are subtle and easy for parents and teachers to miss, though they are highly treatable once identified.

Recently, Visionworks optometrists Dr. Jeffrey Cohen and Dr. Wesley Chamberlin participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss why a comprehensive eye exam is an essential part of back-to-school prep, the warning signs parents should watch for, and how rising screen time is affecting kids’ eyes both in and out of the classroom.

Why do kids need a comprehensive eye exam before back-to-school?

Kids need a comprehensive eye exam before the school year because roughly 80% of classroom learning is delivered visually, and a child who can’t see clearly may fall behind before anyone notices. That’s why an eye exam belongs on the back-to-school checklist right alongside school supplies, new clothes, and new shoes. It’s best to schedule one before the school year begins, or even within the first few weeks, so nothing stands in the way of your child’s learning this year.

How does a child’s vision affect their learning in school?

A child’s vision affects nearly every part of learning, since kids process visual information constantly. It’s not only about whether a child can see the board, though. There are more subtle issues: a child may see well, but not for very long, because the focusing muscles get fatigued. One eye may not see as well as the other, or there may be color vision issues. Catching these early means teachers can make accommodations and we can prescribe glasses, contacts, or strategies to help that child succeed in the classroom.

What are the warning signs of a vision problem in children?

The warning signs range from obvious to easily missed. The obvious ones are sitting too close to the TV, squinting, rubbing the eyes, or complaining of headaches. Others are subtle, like tilting or leaning to favor one eye. And some aren’t obvious at all: kids sometimes may not know how to articulate what they’re experiencing, so a child who seems to have a short attention span, or who dislikes reading or math, may actually be struggling to see.

How does screen time affect kids’ eyes, and how can parents help?

Screen time strains kids’ eyes in two main ways: constant up-close focusing tires the eye muscles, and staring at screens makes us blink less, so eyes dry out and vision turns blurry and uncomfortable. The fatigue is a bit like walking around the block – easy enough on its own, but bring along a 50 pound weight and you’ll tire much faster. The best thing parents can do is encourage frequent breaks – look up and out into the distance, get outside, and give the eyes a rest. Longer term, we’re seeing more nearsightedness (myopia) across the population, which may be connected to increased screen time.

How can parents find kids’ glasses their child will actually want to wear?

Getting kids excited about glasses is easier than it used to be – they see celebrities and athletes in great-looking frames, so they want to wear them more than ever. Not long ago, kids had maybe two shapes and two colors to choose from; today there’s a huge range of styles, some built for athletics and some for fashion. At Visionworks, associates take the time to help kids find frames they love – and the most satisfying moment is when a child puts them on, loves how they look, and can see clearly, sometimes for the first time.

Where can parents book a children’s eye exam?

Parents can book a children’s eye exam at Visionworks.com or at any of the more than 750 locations across the country. They accept a wide range of insurance, including VSP Vision Care, and work hard to keep care affordable for everyone – because we want every child to get seen and have a great chance at success this school year.

About Dr. Jeffrey Cohen

Dr. Jeffrey Cohen is the lead Visionworks optometrist in the Albany, N.Y., region. He provides eye care with a holistic approach, including an emphasis on eye care’s role in overall health. With more than 30 years of experience as an optometrist, Dr. Cohen also holds a master’s degree in psychology, which helps him build lasting relationships with his patients.

About Dr. Wesley Chamberlin

Dr. Wesley Chamberlin is a Knoxville, Tenn., optometrist and owner of 24 Visionworks practices across the state. His clinics perform more than 180,000 comprehensive eye exams each year, and he is committed to providing professional, convenient and affordable eye care to Tennesseans of all ages.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Visionworks.

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01d5997b-3960-488e-acc2-b60588ade310