Iryna Ishchenko Coaching Launches Specialized Services for Women Caregivers

Los Gatos, CA, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iryna Ishchenko Coaching is proud to announce the launch of its specialized coaching services tailored for women who have dedicated years to caregiving, yet often find themselves feeling guilty for the resentment they have for their parents. These women have expertly managed the complexities of medications, doctor visits, emotional meltdowns, and the profound grief of witnessing a parent's gradual decline into dementia. All this while balancing careers, raising children, and maintaining a facade of strength.

Master Certified Coach Iryna Ishchenko

Despite their unwavering dedication, many of these women struggle with shame, resentment, and guilt, burdened by the unrealistic standards they impose on themselves. Iryna Ishchenko, a Master Certified Coach with nearly two decades of personal caregiving experience, is committed to helping them release this guilt and reclaim their lives.

"Women caregivers often feel like they are failing, despite doing everything right," says Iryna Ishchenko. "My goal is to help them understand that being human is not a failure. They deserve to live a life free from the guilt that tells them otherwise."

Iryna Ishchenko, Master Certified Coach

The newly launched services are designed to provide these women with the tools and support they need to navigate their unique challenges. By focusing on self-compassion and realistic expectations, Iryna Ishchenko empowers women to forgive themselves and embrace a life of fulfillment and joy.

In addition to one-on-one coaching, Iryna Ishchenko has developed the Meaningful Conversations Journal, a resource for family caregivers and their loved ones. This journal serves as a guide to fostering deeper connections and understanding within families, further supporting the emotional well-being of caregivers.

For more information about these specialized coaching services and resources, visit Iryna Ishchenko Coaching.

About Iryna Ishchenko Coaching

Iryna Ishchenko is a Master Certified Coach who works with women caring for a parent with dementia while holding down careers, businesses, and families of their own. Drawing on nearly two decades as a caregiver herself, she helps them stop measuring their lives against a standard no one could meet and put down guilt they were never supposed to be carrying. She is also the creator of the Meaningful Conversations Journal for family caregivers and the people they love. You can learn more at IrynaIshchenko.com.

Press Inquiries

Iryna Ishchenko

iryna [at] irynaishchenko.com

4083164828

https://irynaishchenko.com

1484 Pollard Rd. #3017

Los Gatos, CA 95032