BNP PARIBAS GROUP: ARVAL COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF ATHLON





ARVAL COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF ATHLON

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 31 July 2026

Arval, a major player in long-term vehicle leasing and a specialist in mobility solutions, has completed the acquisition of Athlon, formerly a subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group, in line with the announced timetable. This transaction enables Arval to reach a combined fleet of 2.3 million vehicles, creating the European co-leader in long-term vehicle leasing.

Following the announcement of exclusive negotiations on 18 December, the acquisition of Athlon was finalised after the completion of the employee representative consultation process and upon receipt of all required approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities.

The expected ROIC from the transaction would reach 18%, representing a positive contribution to the Group’s net income group share close to €200 million in year 3.

The estimated CET1 impact of close to -13 bps is already included in the Group’s capital trajectory.

This transaction is part of BNP Paribas’ strategy to develop its profitable platforms in growth markets and to enhance the Group’s profitability profile through targeted growth levers.

The Group will outline Arval/Athlon’s trajectory at a dedicated Deep Dive in the first half of 2027.

About BNP Paribas

Leader in banking and financial services in Europe, BNP Paribas operates in 64 countries and has nearly 178,000 employees, including more than 144,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Press contact

Marie Clouard – marie.clouard@bnpparibas.com - +33 6 98 37 45 70

Sandrine Romano– sandrine.romano@bnpparibas.com - +33 6 71 18 23 05

Attachment