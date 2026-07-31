Press Release

Regulated information

Brussels, 31 July 2026 - after 5.45 PM

Management Report first semester 2026

The Board of Directors of Solvac SA has prepared the Management Report for the first semester 2026.

This report is available on the website www.solvac.be.

Profit after tax for the first semester: €96.4 million compared with profit after tax of the first semester 2025 of €97.2 million.

Cash income for the first semester 2026: €132.1 million, stable compared with €132.1 million in the first semester 2025.

Cash result for the first semester 2026: €127.7 million compared to €128.8 million in the first semester 2025.

Cash result for the first semester 2026: €127.7 million compared to €128.8 million in the first semester 2025. Long-term structural financial debt: €150 million, stable compared with 31 December 2025.

Decision to distribute the interim dividend for the 2026 financial year of €2.905 gross per share, in line with Solvac's dividend policy. This interim dividend will be paid on August 31, 2026.

The Ordinary General Meeting of 12 May 2026 has approved the distribution of the balance dividend of €2.905 gross per share for the year 2025. This balance dividend of €2.905 gross per share (i.e. €62,094,471) has been paid on 29 May 2026. The total dividend for the financial year 2025 is €5.81 gross per share, stable compared to the previous financial year.

Notification to Solvac SA of out of exchange transfers “cum dividend” on Friday, 14 August 2026 at the latest

Cut-off date (last day cum-coupon): Monday, 17 August 2026

Ex-rights listing: Tuesday, 18 August 2026

Record date (last day for registering positions within Euroclear): Monday, 24 August 2026

Calculation date: Tuesday, 25 August 2026

Payment date: Monday, 31 August 2026

Statutory Auditor’s Report on the Accounts on 30 June 2026





EY Réviseurs d’Entreprises SRL (“EY”), the statutory auditor, represented by Marie‑Laure Moreau, confirms that its limited review of the interim financial statements of Solvac SA for the 6 months period closed on 30 June 2026, prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions applicable in Belgium, are completed.

EY has confirmed that its limited review has not revealed any material adjustment to the interim financial statements for the 6 months period closed on 30 June 2026 and that the financial information contained in this press release is consistent with the interim financial statements of Solvac SA.

The statutory auditor’s report of Solvac SA on the limited review of the interim financial information for the 6 months period closed on 30 June 2026 will be published with the interim Management Report on the website ( www.solvac.be ) on 31 July 2026.

Statement of the Responsible Persons





Mr. Jean‑Marie Solvay, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mr. Melchior de Vogüé, Chairman of the Audit Committee, declare that, to the best of their knowledge:

a) the condensed financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, financial position and results of the issuer;

b) the interim Management Report provides a true and fair overview of the development and results of the issuer’s activities and of its situation, as well as a description of the main risks and uncertainties to which it is exposed.

Solvac is a public limited company under Belgian law founded in 1983 and listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange under the ISIN code BE0003545531 (SOLV). Its assets consist exclusively of a stake of more than 30% in the capital of Solvay SA and in the capital of Syensqo SA. Its titles are exclusively nominative. They may be held freely by individuals or, with the approval of the Board of Directors, by legal entities or similar entities under the conditions set out in its approval policy. As of June 30, 2026, its market capitalization amounted to €1.55 billion.

For more information, please contact:

SOLVAC S.A.

Champs Elysées street, 43

B - 1050 Brussels

Tel.: 32/2/639 66 30

Email: Investor.relations@solvac.be



Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar - Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français

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