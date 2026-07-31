Heartstoppers Haunted House Celebrates 19 Years of Halloween Thrills in Rancho Cordova, California

Rancho Cordova, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visit Rancho Cordova invites thrill-seekers to experience the return of Heartstoppers Haunted House, celebrating its nineteenth season of delivering unforgettable scares in Rancho Cordova. Running for just 13 nights from October 2 through November 1, the annual Halloween attraction transforms The Mineshaft into one of Northern California's most immersive haunted destinations.

Known as Sacramento Valley's premier Halloween haunt, Heartstoppers Haunted House features four uniquely themed haunted attractions that take guests through indoor, outdoor, and underground environments. Admission includes access to all four haunted experiences, along with live outdoor stage shows, live music, Halloween merchandise vendors, and opportunities to interact and take photos with costumed characters roaming the grounds.

For nearly two decades, Heartstoppers Haunted House has drawn thousands of visitors from throughout Northern California, earning a reputation for cinematic set design, talented actors, and immersive storytelling. Guests purchase timed-entry tickets online, allowing for shorter wait times and a smoother experience while maximizing the scares once they enter each attraction.

"Heartstoppers Haunted House is one of the most immersive and terrifying Halloween experiences in Northern California," said Aubrey Hall, Creative Marketing Strategist at Visit Rancho Cordova. "With indoor, outdoor, and underground attractions, it delivers a one-of-a-kind experience. The actors never break character, creating an atmosphere that feels incredibly real. Haunted house enthusiasts throughout the region should make Heartstoppers Haunted House part of their Halloween bucket list."

With only 13 operating nights each season, tickets regularly sell out before Halloween. Visitors are encouraged to reserve their preferred date in advance and make the most of their trip by exploring Rancho Cordova's restaurants, breweries, outdoor recreation, and comfortable hotel accommodations while visiting one of the region's most anticipated seasonal attractions.

For tickets and additional event information, visit HeartstoppersHaunt.com

Contact Info



Kristen Achziger

kristen@visitranchocordova.com

+1 916-460-8204

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