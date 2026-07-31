Toronto, ONTARIO, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autocorp.ai, the credit-first qualification platform for automotive dealerships, today announced a limited-time offer waiving its $399/month platform fee for select Canadian franchise dealerships — including Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Honda, General Motors, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Genesis stores. Qualifying dealers get full access to AVA® ID with no monthly subscription and no setup fee.

Autocorp.ai Waives Platform Fees for Select Canadian Franchise Dealers — Bank-Grade ID Verification at Zero Monthly Cost

The offer lands as identity fraud reaches records across North American auto retail. Point Predictive’s 2026 report pegs auto lending fraud exposure at $10.4 billion — the highest ever measured — with roughly 1 in 114 loan applications now involving a synthetic identity. In dealer surveys, 77% report fraud activity rising over the past 24 months, and 48% say they’ve lost four or more vehicles to identity fraud in the last two years.

AVA® ID authenticates a customer’s government ID, confirms a live biometric selfie match, and runs 30+ fraud and OFAC/sanctions checks — returning a lender-ready pass/fail report with a full audit trail in about 60 seconds. Dealers verify in-store via QR code or remotely by SMS, on the customer’s own phone, with no hardware, no app, and no integration. Results surface directly inside existing CRM, DMS, and F&I tools through the AVA® Co-Driver browser extension. With the platform fee waived, dealers pay only $1.99 per verification.

“Fraud is now direct inventory loss, and it’s accelerating faster than most stores can react,” said Andrew Lemoine, CEO of Autocorp.ai. “We’re removing the biggest reason a dealer hesitates — the monthly fee. This is the only IDV solution in market purpose-built for automotive dealers, and the only one that seamlessly connects identity verification to full credit bureaus through soft-pulls. That means a verified customer and a real credit picture before the deal is ever structured — cleaner deals, less fraud, and faster funding.”

Beyond fraud prevention, verified identity upfront accelerates funding: clean deal jackets mean fewer stips, less rework, and faster lender disbursement. AVA® ID is part of the broader AVA® platform, which combines dual-bureau soft-pull credit qualification, trade-in valuation, and a built-in marketing suite. Dealers who start with AVA® ID can expand into Starter, Growth, or Complete packages as their needs grow.

OFFER AT A GLANCE

$0 platform fee — $399/month waived for select Canadian franchise dealers

Purpose-built for auto — the only in-market IDV that connects ID to full credit bureaus via soft-pull

No integration required — live within one business day

Eligible brands — Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Honda, GM, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Genesis

About Autocorp.ai

Autocorp.ai helps automotive, powersports, RV, and marine dealerships across North America qualify buyers with soft-pull credit, verify identities, and value trade-ins — all inside the tools their teams already use. Start with credit. Close more deals. Learn more at autocorp.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alex Vorobiev - alex@autocorp.ai

Press Inquiries

Alex Vorobiev

pr [at] autocorp.ai

https://autocorp.ai/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Rcoyx1-cslU