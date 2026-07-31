Davenport, IA, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Ridge Paving & Construction has been ranked the #1 paving contractor in Davenport, Iowa by Small Business Trendsetters in its 2026 edition of the region's best asphalt contractors.

Taylor Ridge Paving & Construction headquarters, Davenport, Iowa

The publication evaluated paving contractors across five criteria: verified customer ratings, BBB standing, years of continuous operation under the same name, scope of services, and financial accountability. Taylor Ridge topped the field on all five.

Founded by Chris Dowell in 2011, the company holds an A+ BBB rating and a near-perfect 5.0 Google rating. Dowell started in the industry in 1996 as a laborer, became the youngest paving foreman in the Quad Cities by age 27, and spent 12 years running paving operations at General Asphalt before founding Taylor Ridge with a single conviction: that he could do it right.

"I founded Taylor Ridge because I was tired of watching good people get ripped off by contractors who disappear when problems show up," Dowell said. "We built this company to be the one that stays."

Taylor Ridge Paving & Construction operates seven crews, five pavers, and seven rollers across the greater Quad Cities, serving Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, and surrounding communities within a 65-mile radius. When primary equipment fails, backup crews keep projects moving — a depth of operational capacity that most regional contractors can't match.

What most distinguishes Taylor Ridge from competitors is ownership of Superior Asphalt Plant. Most paving contractors buy material from third-party suppliers and accept whatever mix is available that day. Taylor Ridge controls the entire process from aggregate selection through final placement, eliminating the most common cause of premature pavement failure: inconsistent mix design.

The company is built for commercial and industrial work. Parking lots, retail centers, industrial facilities, healthcare campuses, and institutional properties make up the core of their portfolio. Their client list includes Walmart, Steak 'n Shake, I-80 Truck Stop, SSAB Steel Mill, MercyOne Genesis Health Systems, and Davenport Community Schools. The company is fully bonded, carries the financial credentials to handle government accountability standards, and offers zero money down — reflecting the kind of stability that commercial property owners and facility managers need from a long-term paving partner.

The Small Business Trendsetters article notes that name continuity is one of the most reliable indicators of contractor accountability — companies that rebrand frequently are often resetting the clock on warranty obligations and online reviews. Taylor Ridge has operated under the same name since its founding.

Dowell is also the author of The Pavement Trap, available on Amazon. The book walks property managers and business owners through the hidden costs of low-bid contractors, the seven most expensive hiring mistakes, and the nine questions that separate professional contractors from operators who disappear when problems surface.

About Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction

Taylor Ridge Paving is a licensed and insured commercial asphalt contractor based in Davenport, Iowa, and the Quad Cities' go-to choice for businesses, municipalities, and property managers within a 50-mile radius. Founded in 2011, the company specializes in commercial parking lot construction, asphalt milling and resurfacing, sealcoating, crack filling, and complete tearouts and rebuilds. With seven dedicated crews, fully owned equipment, and an in-house asphalt operation — acquired in 2025 — Taylor Ridge Paving delivers consistent material quality and efficient project management on every job. Known throughout the Quad Cities for honest evaluations and long-lasting results, the company serves schools, healthcare facilities, industrial sites, and commercial properties across eastern Iowa and western Illinois. For a free estimate, visit taylorridgepaving.com or call (309) 795-1516.

Press Inquiries

Chris Dowell

erin [at] trpave.net

https://taylorridgepaving.com/

13905 110th Ave, Davenport, IA 52804

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=84MwwLwObTo