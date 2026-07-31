Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Alarum Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALAR)

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Alarum Technologies, Inc. (“Alarum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALAR). The investigation concerns whether Alarum and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

If you purchased the American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) of Alarum and suffered losses, you may call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, email to gstone@whafh.com or fill out this form.

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Alarum is a global provider of web data collection solutions, empowering organizations to gain a competitive edge by streamlining the collection, extraction and analysis of large-scale structured data from public online resources.

On July 2, 2026, the Company disclosed that its subsidiary, NetNut Ltd., became aware that certain domains associated with NetNut had been seized by the FBI.

Then July 3, 2026, the Company announced that additional domains associated with NetNut had been seized and that, as a result of this development, the Company was experiencing disruptions to a portion of its services and continued disruptions would likely have a material adverse effect on the Company’s operations, financial results and its ability to provide certain services to its customers. The Company also revealed that it was investigating whether its network or services have been used for malicious, fraudulent or unlawful purposes and would be cooperating with law enforcement.

On this news, the Company’s stock price declined from a closing price of $8.02 per ADR on July 1, 2026, down to $6.35 per share on July 2, 2026 and $3.08 per share on July 6, 2026 (the next trading day.).

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

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