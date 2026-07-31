We’re Live and We’re Walking!

Washington, DC, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF’s National Walk for Education is a nationwide initiative to raise the critical funds UNCF needs to fulfill our mission of support to our member HBCUs and to help students pursue their educational endeavors prepared for active participation in society.

Make a difference—walking, running, cycling—all in honor of UNCF, our students and schools. This year, we’re offering 15 walks to choose from—most of them LIVE—so you can get out with people from your community who are looking for a fun day as they help a worthy cause.

Consult the list below and find your closest location. Register, join or form a team, sponsor the event or just make a donation!

Find Your Local Walk

UNCF Across the Country

UNCF has offices located in specific cities, but serving wide regions. Find the walk page that supports your area and register today!

Birmingham

Charlotte

Chicago

Columbus, OH

Dallas (North Texas)

Detroit

Houston (South Texas)

Milwaukee

New Jersey

New Orleans

New York City

Orlando

Richmond/Virginia

South Florida

Tampa Bay

Sponsorship opportunities are available. To learn more, visit uncf.org/events/2026-uncf-national-walk-for-education-local-locations.

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 11,000 scholarships totaling more than $62 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

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