Angel Deal Syndicate Announces $20 Million Lawsuit Against TECSO Charge Zone Limited

Austin, TX, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angel Deal Syndicate LLC (ADS) has filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division, against TECSO Charge Zone Limited, the Vadodara, Gujarat-based EV charging company. The case is docketed at Civil No. 1:26-cv-02071.

Newchip Equity Warrant Enforcement Lawsuit: Charge Zone Sued for $20,000,000+

The claim arises from the Accelerator Charge Zone Warrant dated December 16, 2021, originally issued by Charge Zone to Newchip. The warrant granted the right to invest in Charge Zone across qualified financing rounds, along with ongoing rights to financial records and notice of capital-raising events.

When Newchip filed for bankruptcy in March 2023, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas determined that warrants of this kind were individual, severable assets of the estate. ADS purchased the Charge Zone Warrant from Newchip’s Chapter 7 Trustee in a court-approved auction in April 2024 in In re Astra Labs, Inc., No. 23-10164-smr, before Judge Shad Robinson, and acquired all rights that Newchip held.

The complaint alleges that Charge Zone never delivered the financial records required under the warrant, including quarterly and annual financial statements, capitalization tables, and offering materials. It further alleges that Charge Zone raised capital on multiple occasions without providing the offering notices that would have allowed Newchip, and later ADS, to exercise contractual investment rights at the agreed discount terms.

Because those obligations were not met during the initial two-year warrant period, ADS alleges that the warrant’s terms extended its enforcement period to ten years from inception, through December 16, 2031.

ADS is seeking specific performance of the warrant’s investment and information rights, or in the alternative, monetary damages in excess of $20 million. The complaint also includes counts for fraudulent concealment and a request for declaratory judgment establishing the warrant’s continued validity and enforceability.

“This legal action underscores our commitment to fighting for small investor rights and ensuring transparency in financial dealings,” stated Val Kleyman, spokesperson for Angel Deal Syndicate LLC.

The complaint and its exhibits are publicly accessible through PACER. This announcement marks the first in a series, with further documents and analyses expected to be published on AdValorem’s Substack in the coming weeks. Warrant issuers interested in resolving their warrants without litigation can visit https://gp.advalorem.io.



Legal inquiries: https://www.pulmanlaw.com

About Angel Deal Syndicate, LLC

Angel Deal Syndicate, LLC dba AdValorem Syndicate deploys capital through high-conviction SPVs grounded in first-principle thinking, valuation discipline, and deep sector expertise across AI, quantum computing, energy, and special situations. AdValorem publishes daily market intelligence covering venture capital, pre-IPO markets, energy geopolitics, and alternative investment strategies.

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