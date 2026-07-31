Deadline Alert: Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming August 24, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody Energy Corporation ("Peabody" or the "Company") (NYSE: BTU) securities between October 14, 2024 to May 4, 2026 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On March 30, 2026, Peabody issued a press release lowered guidance concerning its Centurion mine’s first quarter 2026 output due to mining commissioning challenges.

On this news, Peabody’s stock price fell $3.82, or 9.7%, to close at $35.68 per share on March 30, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 5, 2026, Peabody disclosed that it had failed to complete its goal to fully ramp-up Centurion by March 2026 and that it was cutting guidance related to full year metallurgical segment volumes to reflect the increased cost and substantial volume decrease.

On this news, Peabody’s stock price fell $1.52, or 5.7%, to close at $25.00 per share on May 5, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Peabody’s overly optimistic March 2026 Centurion ramp-up date and promises regarding the Company’s inflated guidance fell short of reality when numerous issues at Centurion caused a significant delay to the mine’s ramp-up and Peabody’s first quarter metallurgical segment volumes; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody Energy Corporation securities from October 14, 2024 to May 4, 2026, you may move the Court no later than August 24, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.