Gianan Announces Sponsorship of Ukrainian World Champion OptiWay Sailing Team for Olympic Journey





LIGURIA, Italy, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gianan , the winery and agriturismo nestled in the hills of Ponti di Pornassio, Liguria, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the extraordinary Ukrainian OptiWay sailing team, as they continue their journey towards the highest level of international sailing and their ultimate dream of competing at the Olympic Games.

The partnership began through an unexpected connection in the nearby Ligurian village of Borgomaro, where the family now lives alongside the owner of Gianan . Having relocated to Italy, the family has become part of the local community while continuing to compete on the international sailing circuit, where they have established themselves as one of the most successful families in youth sailing.

Across three age groups, the family has produced multiple World Champion sailors, earning worldwide recognition in the Optimist Class, Olympic Class Ilka 7 and Olympic Class 470 and laying the foundations for future Olympic campaigns. Their remarkable achievements, coupled with their resilience and determination, immediately resonated with the values that define Gianan.

"What began as neighbours getting to know one another quickly became a deep admiration for everything this family represents," said the owner of Gianan, Erim Jones. "Their commitment, humility and determination are truly inspiring. We are honoured to support them as they pursue their Olympic ambitions and continue to represent Ukraine with such distinction on the world stage."

Although Gianan is best known for producing premium wines and offering authentic agriturismo experiences in the heart of the Ligurian Alps, the business has always believed that success is about more than vineyards and hospitality. It is equally about investing in people, preserving community values and supporting those whose dedication inspires others.

The sponsorship will help support the family's ongoing training programme, international travel, competition schedule and equipment as they continue progressing through the elite sailing pathway. With international regattas taking place across Europe and beyond, this partnership will provide valuable support as the young sailors continue competing against the world's very best.

The relationship between Gianan and the sailing team is founded on shared principles. Great wines are crafted through patience, precision and respect for nature—qualities equally essential in competitive sailing, where success is earned through years of discipline, perseverance and an unwavering commitment to continual improvement.

For Gianan, supporting this remarkable family is also a celebration of the welcoming spirit of Liguria. Their story demonstrates how a small local community can bring together people from different backgrounds, united by common values and a belief in excellence.

As the family continues its pursuit of future World Championship titles and Olympic qualification, Gianan looks forward to sharing their inspiring journey with guests, partners and supporters through events, storytelling and collaborative initiatives that celebrate sport, community and the enduring spirit of perseverance.

About Gianan:

Located in Ponti di Pornassio, Liguria, Gianan is a boutique winery and agriturismo dedicated to producing exceptional wines that express the unique character of the Ligurian landscape. Combining sustainable viticulture with authentic hospitality, Gianan offers visitors an immersive experience centred on wine, local culture and the natural beauty of northwest Italy. Through partnerships such as this, Gianan is committed to supporting inspiring individuals and initiatives that reflect its values of excellence, resilience and community.

Website: gianan.it

Contact

Media Relations

info@gianan.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb6549a8-d811-4b47-898d-7ab6a3b7be4c