Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) (“Metropolitan” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On July 21, 2026, Metropolitan reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other items, Metropolitan reported revenue and GAAP net income that fell short of analyst expectations. Metropolitan also disclosed a sharp increase in provisioning for credit losses, which more than doubled to $13.3 million, which management attributed to difficulties with a single commercial and industrial loan, as well as the charge-off of a commercial real estate loan. Following this news, the price of Metropolitan stock fell $8.88 per share, or approximately 8.96%, to close at $90.19 per share on July 22, 2026, causing losses to shareholders.

“Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm’s securities practice.

If you suffered a loss in Metropolitan securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg