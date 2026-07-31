Nasdaq.com has corrected Alpha Compute’s Total Outstanding Share Count to reflect accurate data and market capitalization

New York, NY, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (“Alpha Compute” or the “Company”), a pioneering technology leader in AI GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) and AI Confidential Compute, today announced an update of the total shares outstanding for the company, which is currently being understated in market data feeds. The Company’s outstanding share count is currently 72,845,260.

Nasdaq.com ALP

https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/alp

Total Shares Outstanding = 72,845,260

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON ALPHA COMPUTE

PLEASE GO TO OUR INVESTOR WEBSITE

alphacompute.ai/investors

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) is an AI infrastructure company specializing in GPU-as-a-service and AI Confidential Compute. Alpha Compute’s mission is to support clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors including: finance, defense, intelligence, and media with the essential framework for any organization requiring secure, confidential computing environments. For more information, please visit: https://www.alphacompute.ai/

The company is domiciled in the British Virgin Islands with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam and Toronto. Alpha Compute is a founding partner of the Right2Compute Coalition; more information is available at www.right2compute.com

Investor & Media Contact

Alpha Compute Corp.

ir@alphacompute.ai

https://www.alphacompute.ai

