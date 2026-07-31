New national study confirms HBCUs deliver exceptional outcomes for graduates, according to landmark research from the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center and Gallup

WEST TISBURY, Mass., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center (Payne Center), the research arm of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), in partnership with Gallup , today released the first installment of “ Proof of Promise: The Lasting Value and Impact of an HBCU Education ,” the nation's largest study of HBCU alumni, during its signature event on Martha's Vineyard.

Presented before an audience of national leaders representing higher education, philanthropy, business and government, the report provides compelling, empirical evidence that historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) continue to produce graduates who thrive personally, professionally and within their communities — at rates that consistently exceed national benchmarks.

Part One of this landmark three-part series, released today, examines recent HBCU alumni who graduated from 2010 to 2025, representing 40 four-year HBCUs with usable data. This initial report focuses exclusively on the most recent 15-year cohort, providing the most extensive research ever conducted on recent HBCU graduates.

Part Two, scheduled for release in summer 2027, will exhaust the full dataset by incorporating earlier graduation cohorts collected through the same survey instrument, enabling multigenerational comparison. Part Three, debuting in summer 2028, will bring the voices, stories and lived experiences of HBCU alumni to life through qualitative research — focus groups and in-depth interviews across all cohorts that will move us from what to why, from the statistics to the story.

The full study, spanning 64 four-year HBCUs and engaging over 500,000 documented alumni contacts, represents the most comprehensive examination of HBCU alumni experiences and outcomes ever conducted.

"This research validates what HBCU graduates have experienced for generations," Dr. M.C. Brown II, executive director of the Payne Center, said. "The data clearly demonstrate that HBCUs are producing graduates who are succeeding in the workforce, deeply connected to their institutions, and making meaningful contributions to society. The proof is here — and it is robust, comprehensive and unambiguous."

Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, hailed the study's findings as a powerful affirmation of HBCU impact.

“HBCUs have done more with less throughout history and continue to produce outcomes like this report validates,” Dr. Williams said. “We advocate every day for these institutions because we’ve long known their role in helping our graduates build meaningful lives and careers.”

Dr. N. Joyce Payne, founder of TMCF and the visionary behind the Payne Center, reflected on the broader significance of the study.

"Public HBCUs are not just educational institutions; they are strategic national assets,” she said. "We must look at all of our HBCUs — public and private — and provide them with the tools they need to thrive. TMCF is designed exclusively for exceptional students at the nation's 57 publicly supported HBCUs, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges — because every institution and every student matters".

Among Part One's key findings:

Finding Recent HBCU Alumni National Benchmark Thriving in everyday life 70% 46% (Black U.S. adults) Sense of belonging 83% 65% (college graduates) Promoters of alma mater 72% 44% (college graduates) Education worth the cost 79% 72% (college graduates) Engaged at work 46% 31% (U.S. workers) Professor inspired learning 94% 81% (national)

Additional findings from Part One include:

More than half (52%) of recent graduates secured a good job within two months of graduation — including 39% who had a job waiting for them when they graduated.

Engineering graduates achieved a 70% placement rate within two months, competitive with graduates of any institution type in the country.

Alumni who had a professor who cared about them as a person are more than twice as likely to be promoters of their alma mater (79% vs. 37%).

Alumni identified networking (46%), public speaking (35%) and generative AI (34%) as the top areas where they desire additional professional development.

The findings also reveal a clear post-pandemic recovery agenda: alumni who graduated between 2021 and 2025 reported a lower sense of belonging (72%) than earlier cohorts (85%) — though still above the national average of 65%.

"Our partnership with the Payne Center reflects a shared commitment to understanding what helps students succeed," Jim Clifton, chairman of Gallup, said. "This research offers valuable insights not only for HBCUs but for colleges and universities across the country."

The event featured remarks and conversations with Dr. Payne, Clifton, Dr. Brown II, Natalie Madeira Cofield, Adam Harris, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Dr. Melva K. Wallace, Dr. Jarrett Carter, and other distinguished leaders. Musical performances were provided by The Virginia Strings Project.

Part One of the report is expected to inform conversations among higher education leaders, employers, policymakers and philanthropic organizations seeking evidence-based strategies to improve student success, workforce readiness and institutional effectiveness.

“Proof of Promise: The Lasting Value and Impact of an HBCU Education — Part One” is now publicly available at tmcfpayne.org. Part Two will follow in summer 2027, with Part Three debuting in summer 2028.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit tmcf.org .

About the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center

The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center at TMCF conducts rigorous, evidence-based research that informs policy, shapes public discourse, and drives institutional improvement. Named for one of TMCF's visionary founders, the Center produces groundbreaking scholarship documenting HBCU impact and identifying pathways to strengthen Black educational institutions globally.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 90 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of the world's constituents than any other organization.