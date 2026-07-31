AMSC to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

AYER, Mass., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC), a leading provider of power control solutions that harmonize an increasingly complex energy system and enable customers to scale their operations without added complexity or size, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors and covering analysts beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 6, 2026. On this call, management will discuss the Company’s recent accomplishments, financial results, and business outlook.

Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.amsc.com. The live call can be accessed 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 1-844-481-2802 or 1-412-317-0675 and asking to join the AMSC call.

A replay of the call may be accessed 2 hours following the call by dialing 1-855-669-9658 and using conference passcode 1002152

About AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC)

Guided by a belief in the power of next, AMSC is a leading provider of power control solutions that apply innovation and creativity to address today's challenges and enable a more resilient and sustainable energy future. Driven by the purpose "to power progress," the Company integrates future-facing technologies to balance the global demand for clean energy with reliable, efficient power delivery. AMSC delivers advanced grid systems and engineering services to optimize network reliability, provides ship protection and power management solutions to enhance fleet efficiency and safety, and supplies electronic controls and designs that reduce wind energy costs. Beyond these systems, the Company provides capabilities in industrial process and control alongside environmental and emission control to ensure operational efficiency across the entire energy infrastructure. The Company's solutions are optimizing power network, increasing the safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquarters near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Brazil, Europe, and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

© 2026 AMSC. AMSC, American Superconductor, Comtrafo, Neeltran, NEPSI, NWL, D-VAR and to the next power are trademarks or registered trademarks of American Superconductor Corporation. All other brand names, product names, trademarks or service marks belong to their respective holders.