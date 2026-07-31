Deadline Alert: GPGI, Inc. (GPGI) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming September 14, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired GPGI, Inc. ("GPGI" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPGI) securities between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR GPGI, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 7, 2024, GPGI, then known as CompoSecure, announced that investment firm Resolute Holdings (“Resolute”), intended to acquire a majority interest in the Company. That transaction was completed on September 17, 2024.

On January 12, 2026, CompoSecure, Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Husky Technologies Limited (“Husky”), and rebranded itself as GPGI.

On February 26, 2026, Jehosaphat Research published a report alleging, among other things, that GPGI had overstated the value of Husky in order to gain shareholder approval for the acquisition, stating that “[all] major aspects of the financials appear to be affected” including that free cash flow was overstated by 90%.

Then, on March 12, 2026, GPGI released fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results, disclosing that Husky saw its EBITDA decline 5.4% year-over-year in the quarter and 3% year-over-year for the full year.

On this news, GPGI’s stock price fell $2.19, or 11.09%, to close at $17.55 per share on March 12, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 22, 2026, a lawsuit was filed, alleging Resolute’s acquisition and control of CompoSecure and the Husky acquisition was part of a “a multistep scheme” to drain value from GPGI for the benefit of certain defendants.

Then, on May 7, 2026, GPGI released its first quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that Husky’s net sales had declined 5.2% year-over-year, and its EBITDA fell 40.2% year-over year due to “oil and resin price volatility and continued tariff uncertainty[,]” “and customers delay[ing] accepting shipments and placing orders.” The Company also slashed its 2026 guidance.

On this news, GPGI’s stock price fell $4.52, or 25.9%, to close at $12.94 per share on May 7, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Defendants had materially overstated the value of Husky; (2) that Husky was not on track to achieve the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets provided in the Proxy Statement and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (3) that a primary motivation of the Husky Acquisition was to generate millions of dollars in fees for Resolute Holdings and the Individual Defendants, rather than to create long-term value for CompoSecure shareholders; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GPGI, Inc. securities from November 3, 2025 to May 6, 2026, you may move the Court no later than September 14, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.