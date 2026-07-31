Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Rackspace Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Rackspace (RXT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Rackspace securities between May 7, 2026 and July 8, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rackspace Technology, Inc. (“Rackspace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RXT) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Rackspace securities between May 7, 2026 and July 8, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 28, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The lawsuit alleges that: (1) Rackspace’s enterprise AI efforts would require it to significantly re-prioritize its capacity and capital away from the profitable Private Cloud segment; (2) Rackspace’s Public Cloud revenue was declining as customers contracted directly with hyperscale cloud platforms; (3) as a result, Rackspace was likely to significantly reduce a material portion of its Public Cloud infrastructure resale business; and (4) as a result, Rackspace’s fiscal year 2026 revenue would be significantly impacted.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rackspace shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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