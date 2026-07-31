PLANET FITNESS CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Planet Fitness, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Planet Fitness (PLNT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Planet Fitness common stock between November 6, 2025, and May 6, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PLNT) in the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Planet Fitness common stock between November 6, 2025, and May 6, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 14, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning Planet Fitness’ ability to nationally rollout its Black Card price increase, Planet Fitness’ projected membership growth outlook and associated sales growth, and its ability to drive new joins on its existing marketing campaign.





On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness released its Q1 2026 financial results. The company announced disappointing membership growth and cut 2026 revenue growth guidance from approximately 9% to about 7% and adjusted EBITDA growth guidance from roughly 10% to approximately 6%. During the same-day earnings call, the company stated that its marketing "may have pivoted too far" as the company "shift[ed] from [its] lighthearted approachable tone" to one that "increased penetration with the fitness-minded." As such it announced that, "we are pausing the planned national Black Card price increase pending a broader pricing review."





This news caused the price of Planet Fitness stock to decline $19.95 per share, or 31%, from a closing price of $63.96 per share on May 6, 2026, to $44.01 per share on May 7, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Planet Fitness shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.