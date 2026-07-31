Aqua-Tots Swim School Named a Top Recession-Resistant Business for 2026 by Franchise Business Review

Phoenix, Arizona, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School was recently named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its report on the Top Recession-Resistant Franchises for 2026.

With more than 185 locations across 14 countries, Aqua-Tots Swim School has spent 35 years building a trusted franchise rooted in purpose, consistency and long-term community impact. By delivering more than five million swim lessons each year, Aqua-Tots continues to meet the ongoing demand for high-quality swim education while providing franchise owners with a proven business model built to serve families through every stage of the economy.

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises on its website, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

More than 29,000 franchisees representing over 330 franchise brands participated in Franchise Business Review’s franchisee satisfaction survey over 18 months. From the research, Aqua-Tots was one of just 50 franchise brands to be identified as a Top Recession-Resistant Franchise award winner and featured on the list of the Top Recession-Resistant Franchises.

Aqua-Tots Swim School franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture, and financial opportunity.

"The brands on this list have proven they can weather economic uncertainty," said Michelle Rowan, President of Franchise Business Review. "This year's Top 50 recession-resistant franchises earned owner satisfaction ratings 10 to 40% above the industry benchmark. If you're exploring business ownership right now, this list is the smartest place to start. These brands have performed in strong economies and weak ones, and their track record suggests they'll keep outperforming when conditions get tough."

For Aqua-Tots, that resilience is rooted in the trust families place in its franchise owners every day.

"Economic conditions may change, but families never stop looking for opportunities to help their children thrive,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “We're grateful that parents continue to trust Aqua-Tots with such an important life skill, and that our franchise owners have built businesses rooted in that trust by serving their communities with consistency, care and exceptional swim lessons."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the Top Recession-Resistant Franchises of 2026.

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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2026, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2026, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 185 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.