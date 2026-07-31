Berks Technologies Highlights Strategic Use of Google People Search Help Businesses Strengthen SEO Performance

London, United Kingdom, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berks Technologies, a UK-based digital marketing and SEO agency, has released new insights into businesses that can improve organic search performance by leveraging Google's People Also Search For (PASF) feature as part of a broader search engine optimization strategy.

As search algorithms continue to evolve, understanding user intent has become increasingly important for organizations seeking sustainable online visibility. According to Berks Technologies, PASF provides valuable insight into the related topics and search behaviors users explore after an initial Google search, creating new opportunities for businesses to expand content coverage and improve search relevance.

Many businesses focus exclusively on primary keywords while overlooking the additional search journeys their customers take. The People Also Search For feature provides valuable signals that help organizations create more comprehensive content aligned with real user intent.

Google's PASF suggestions are generated from actual search behavior, helping users discover related topics after returning to search results. Berks Technologies explains that these recommendations can serve as a valuable resource for keyword discovery, content planning, and improving topical authority.

The company recommends incorporating PASF insights into content strategies by identifying related search queries, organizing them into supporting content themes, and creating articles that answer multiple user questions within a single resource. This approach can increase content relevance, improve user engagement, and strengthen long-term SEO performance.

Berks Technologies also emphasizes the importance of distinguishing PASF from Google's "People Also Ask" feature. While both provide search insights, PASF focuses on related searches users commonly perform next, offering marketers additional opportunities to expand keyword targeting and better address search intent.

For local businesses, PASF can reveal region-specific search patterns that support localized Berkshire SEO Services campaigns and uncover lower-competition opportunities capable of attracting qualified traffic.

The company advises businesses to avoid keyword stuffing and instead prioritize high-quality, informative content that naturally incorporates related search topics while addressing users' evolving information needs.

As People Also Search For continues to become more intent-driven, Berks Technologies believes businesses that use PASF insights strategically will be better positioned to improve search visibility, strengthen topical authority, and deliver more valuable experiences for their audiences.

About Berks Technologies

Berks Technologies is a United Kingdom-based digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization, website development, digital strategy, and online growth solutions. The company helps businesses improve their digital presence through data-driven SEO strategies, content optimization, and performance-focused marketing services.





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