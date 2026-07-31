Workable Named Best Overall AI Recruiting Platform in New Industry Comparison

BOSTON, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workable , the talent management platform for an agentic world, has been named the best overall AI recruiting platform in TechnologyAdvice's 2026 evaluation of leading recruiting software providers. Workable earned the highest composite score of any platform assessed, 4.61 out of 5, including the top marks in the study for advanced AI features and core recruiting functionality. TechnologyAdvice cited the depth of Workable's AI recruiting agent and the transparency of its usage-based pricing as key differentiators.

The recognition centers on Workable Agent , which runs autonomously inside Workable's applicant tracking system to source, screen, and engage candidates around the clock. The Agent scores every applicant against a structured Ideal Candidate Profile across fourteen dimensions, with each judgment backed by traceable reasoning a recruiter can review. When evidence is missing, it opens a personalized chat with the candidate, asks targeted questions, and re-scores instantly. The result is a ranked, qualified shortlist, filtered by fit, availability, and salary expectations, ready for a recruiter's calendar before a human ever reviews the file. Since launch, the Agent has processed more than 120,000 candidates.

"We're proud to be recognized as the best overall AI recruiting platform," said Kathleen Schurman, Director of Marketing at Workable. "It's a strong signal that the work we've put into Workable Agent is landing with the people using it every day, and there is a lot more on the way."

This follows Workable being named "Best for Candidate Sourcing" in Forbes Advisor's 2026 ranking of the best applicant tracking systems , citing Workable's database of more than 400 million candidate profiles and its AI-based candidate search tools.

Workable Agent is available as a paid add-on to any Workable Recruiting plan, with usage priced on a simple credit model: one credit to screen a candidate, two to source one, and ten for a completed chat.

For more information, visit www.workable.com/workable-ai .