Cddil Broadens Comprehensive Financial Ecosystem with Advanced Trading Infrastructure and Digital Assets





NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cddil today announced the continued expansion of its global trading platform, strengthening its presence across digital assets, global equities, exchange-traded funds, blockchain education, project incubation, technology research, and digital asset ecosystem development. The expansion reflects the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its platform capabilities and service framework while providing users worldwide with diversified financial trading services.

Founded in 2021, Cddil initially focused on services related to the United States stock market. As global financial markets became increasingly digital and international, the company gradually expanded its business scope, upgraded its technological capabilities, and entered additional international markets. Through continued development, Cddil has evolved from a single-market platform into a comprehensive trading platform serving users in more than 130 countries and regions.

Its global expansion has not only increased Cddil’s market reach but also strengthened service connections across different regions. By integrating global equities, ETFs, digital assets, and other financial products, Cddil seeks to offer users from different market backgrounds a broader range of choices while continuing to improve its international service capabilities and operational efficiency.

Technology remains an important foundation of Cddil’s development. The platform continues to enhance its trading infrastructure and high-performance matching capabilities to improve transaction processing speed, platform stability, and the overall user experience. As financial markets operate across different regions and time zones, Cddil continues to strengthen its data processing and technical support capabilities to create a fast, stable, and seamless trading environment.

Cddil consistently places user value at the center of its operations and follows the principles of security, fairness, transparency, and efficiency. The company continues to improve its platform management, service procedures, and information presentation while enhancing accessibility and transparency in response to changing market conditions and user needs.

Alongside its financial and technological development, Cddil also recognizes the importance of corporate social responsibility. The company is exploring ways to connect blockchain development with philanthropic and community-focused initiatives, allowing technological innovation to serve not only the market but also broader social needs.

About Cddil

Founded in 2021, Cddil is a global comprehensive trading platform serving investors across more than 130 countries and regions. The company holds an MSB license, underscoring its commitment to regulatory compliance and security. The platform provides a seamless financial ecosystem by integrating global equities, ETFs, digital assets, and cutting-edge technology infrastructure built for speed, security, and stability.

Website ： https://www.cddil.com

Contact

Joseph Martin Honan

CDDIL INC.

support@cddil.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f62ec90-bd4d-4414-9d49-90333135acff