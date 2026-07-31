Sam Kamra Launches Direct Cash Purchase Service for GTA Homeowners





TORONTO, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Estate Bay Realty has announced the launch of a specialized direct cash purchase initiative operating through RealEstateBuyer.ca . Spearheaded by experienced Toronto real estate broker Sam Kamra, the service provides immediate liquidity options and off-market transaction paths for property owners contending with tighter credit requirements, higher costs at mortgage renewal, or extended listing timelines across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).



Market Correction and Historical Price Metrics

According to real estate broker Sam Kamra , the launch comes in response to significant structural shifts in the regional housing market over recent years. In Kamra’s professional assessment, the rapid expansion of GTA home values in the early 2020s was heavily driven by borrowing conditions, which pushed costs to historic lows and stretched property valuations.



The market reached its high point in February 2022. As detailed in the historical price data on listing.ca, the average detached home price in the GTA peaked at over $1.7 million, while condominium apartments approached $800,000. Subsequent monetary policy shifts by the Bank of Canada—which raised its benchmark policy rate from 0.25 percent to 5.0 percent between March 2022 and July 2023—created a rapid adjustment across public trading boards.



By June 2026, average detached home prices in the GTA adjusted to $1.36 million and average condominium apartment prices to $631,000, reflecting a correction of approximately 20 percent across both major segments from their 2022 peaks.



Central Bank Tightening and the Liquidity Freeze

Kamra points out that the sudden increase in benchmark interest rates drastically reduced buyer purchasing power by an estimated 30 to 40 percent over a compressed timeframe. As fixed-rate mortgages reach five-year renewal windows and variable-rate holders absorb higher debt-servicing obligations, traditional public listings have experienced mounting inventory and longer days-on-market metrics.

"The surge in property values was driven by accessible credit, but the recent market correction was triggered by a freeze in buyer purchasing capacity," explains Kamra. "When borrowing power contracts rapidly, traditional public marketing channels stall. For sellers navigating private mortgage pressure or urgent timelines, the open market often presents excessive delays and carrying costs."



Operational Solution via RealEstateBuyer.ca

To offer a structured alternative for homeowners requiring deterministic closing schedules, Kamra organized the roll-out of RealEstateBuyer.ca under the banner of Real Estate Bay Realty. The direct cash purchase program is designed to allow homeowners on compressed timelines, private mortgage borrowers facing power-of-sale proceedings, and real estate investors to execute private, off-market transactions without open-house showings, staging expenses, or conditional financing risks.



By streamlining the acquisition process, Kamra and his team aim to help clients navigate difficult market transitions and complete sales within custom timeframes, prioritizing transaction certainty during an uncertain economic cycle.



Future Outlook and Strategic Advisory

Looking ahead, Kamra expects underwriting standards to remain tight and buyer behavior to stay yield-focused. Under these conditions, customized liquidity services will remain an important resource for property owners seeking risk mitigation and clear execution paths.



For ongoing regional housing intelligence, property valuations, and market analysis from Kamra, visit samkamra.ca or explore brokerage services at Real Estate Bay Realty. Localized GTA price tracking and historical metrics remain available via listing.ca price history.



About Real Estate Bay Realty

Real Estate Bay Realty is a residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Led by broker Sam Kamra, the firm provides client-focused advisory services, market analysis, and direct liquidity strategies through RealEstateBuyer.ca to assist clients through changing real estate cycles.

Contact

Alexei Prikhodko

Real Estate Bay Realty

support@realestatebay.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b263922c-401b-4f60-9ee0-b42ac6682560