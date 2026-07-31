The Entire Stock Market Is Now Resting on a Handful of Stocks. That Hasn't Happened Since Before the Great Depression.

Baltimore, MD, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people believe a broad index fund spreads their risk across the whole market. Jim Rickards says that is no longer true. In a new presentation , the former advisor to the CIA and the Pentagon argues that the U.S. stock market has become dangerously concentrated in a small cluster of AI-driven names, to a degree not seen in nearly a century, and that ordinary index investors are far more exposed than they think.

The Whole "Bull Run" Has One Engine

Rickards' first point is that the market's strength over recent years is not broad at all. "Almost all of the market gains from the so-called 'bull run' in stocks over the last few years are entirely attributable to just A.I. related stocks," he says. Strip those names out, he argues, and the S&P 500 would be worth only a little over half of its current value.

The dependence, in his telling, extends past the market and into the economy itself. "AI expenditures accounted for 92 percent of GDP growth," Rickards says, adding that "AI-related spending now contributes more to the nation's GDP growth than all consumer spending combined." In his view, an economy leaning that heavily on one theme is an economy with very little to fall back on.

A Concentration Not Seen Since the 1920s

What alarms Rickards most is how top-heavy the market has become. "It's reached its highest concentration since just before the Great Depression," he says, "with most of our nation's wealth sitting in just ten stocks." He points out that roughly five companies now make up nearly 30% of the entire S&P 500, and that a single chip designer recently became the first company in history to be worth $5 trillion, a sum he notes is equal to almost 20% of all U.S. GDP concentrated in one stock.

"How else can you justify 5 companies making up nearly 30% of the value of the S&P?" he asks. To Rickards, numbers like these are not a sign of strength. They are a sign of fragility, because when so much rests on so few, any crack in the story can bring the whole thing down.

Why "Safe" Index Investors Are Exposed

The part Rickards most wants ordinary investors to understand is that this concentration reaches into their supposedly diversified holdings. Of the ten stocks now anchoring the market, he says, "8 out of these 10 stocks are soaring, based almost solely on the hype surrounding AI." A typical index fund, in other words, is not a neutral bet on America. It is a heavily weighted bet on those few names.

That is why, in his framing, no one is really on the sidelines. "Because whether you realize it or not, you ARE invested in this system," Rickards says. He presents this as his own analysis rather than a certainty, but his conclusion is that the people who feel safest, the passive index holders, may be among the most exposed if the AI trade unwinds.

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , Jim Rickards explains how concentrated the market has become, why he believes that leaves even cautious investors exposed to the AI bubble, and the steps he says they can take to reduce their risk and potentially profit if it bursts.

Jim Rickards' presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA and the Pentagon and the founder of Strategic Intelligence. His research team helped readers through the 2008 collapse and flagged the coming market crash weeks before Covid struck, and he was once brought in to help the Federal Reserve manage a hedge-fund failure that threatened the U.S. economy, a story told in the book When Genius Failed.