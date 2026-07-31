Varyence Launches AI Ops, Giving Teams Back 5 to 25 Hours a Week

New York, New York , July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varyence, a technology firm co-founded by veteran technology executive Jason Hishmeh and AI engineering leader Stas Chernychko, announced the launch of AI Ops, an AI workflow automation product delivered as a fully managed service for established companies.

The service deploys AI agents inside the tools a business already uses to handle repetitive work across finance, sales, HR, operations, engineering, and marketing.

The launch comes as AI adoption separates winners from laggards in nearly every industry. In its 2025 State of AI survey, McKinsey found that 88 percent of organizations now regularly use AI, yet only 6 percent qualify as “high performers” deriving more than 5 percent of their earnings from it. AI Ops was developed to help businesses bridge that gap by automating the right workflows inside the software they already use.

“Most mid-size companies bring in AI tools before they have mapped how work currently gets done,” said Hishmeh. “We start every engagement by documenting the existing process from intake to delivery, because automating a flawed workflow produces the same problems at higher speeds. Once the process itself has been redesigned, tool selection and integration becomes a straightforward decision. Then adoption follows because the technology fits the way people already need to work.”

AI Ops runs as a turnkey managed service.

“The mistake we see most often is teams buying a bunch of AI tools, telling employees to use them, and hoping it sticks,” said Chernychko. “We start the other way around, identifying the repetitive work costing a team the most hours, then deploy AI agents directly inside the platforms they already use. AI Ops currently supports more than 170 native integrations, so in most cases there is nothing new for people to learn.”

Varyence handles governance, security, monitoring, and ongoing optimization, and the client’s employees step in only when a human decision is required.

For regulated industries, client data stays in the client’s own systems and is never used to train AI models. Every agent action is captured in an audit trail, sensitive steps pause for human approval, and on-premise deployment is available. In practice, new deployments aim to recover 5 to 25 hours per person each week within the first couple of months and cut manual workflow touches by 30 to 50 percent. Varyence brings more than a decade of technology delivery experience across over 150 projects globally, and has been a Microsoft Partner since 2023.

On the leadership side, Hishmeh pairs financial acumen with deep technical experience. He has held senior roles spanning development, infrastructure, and cybersecurity at Fortune 500 companies including GE, S&P Global, Allstate, and State Farm.

Chernychko brings over a decade of experience engineering high-performance systems and leads AI engineering across a portfolio of companies and commercial clients. A serial entrepreneur, tech investor, and co-author of The 6 Startup Stages, he oversees the software engineering teams that build and deploy Varyence’s AI agents, and is a partner in both Varyence and Equet.

For more information about AI Ops by Varyence, visit https://ai.varyence.com/

About Varyence

Varyence is a global technology firm that helps established companies put AI to work inside the tools they already use. Its AI Ops product, delivered as a fully managed service, deploys AI agents across finance, sales, HR, operations, engineering, and marketing to automate repetitive work, with governance, security, and human oversight built in. Varyence has delivered more than 150 projects globally and has been a Microsoft Partner since 2023. Learn more at https://ai.varyence.com/.