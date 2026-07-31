Arhaus Relocates Charlotte, North Carolina Showroom to a New Freestanding Location—Now Its Second-Largest Traditional Showroom





BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, today announced the relocation of its Charlotte showroom to The Village at SouthPark. Previously located at SouthPark Mall, the showroom has moved to an approximately 35,000-square-foot freestanding location, creating an expanded destination for clients to experience the brand’s artisan-crafted collections and personalized interior design services.

As Arhaus’ second-largest traditional showroom, the new location reflects the brand’s continued investment in the Charlotte market and offers clients an elevated shopping and design experience in one of the city’s premier retail and lifestyle districts.

Inside the new showroom, clients can experience Arhaus' furniture and décor collections in an inviting, design-forward setting designed to inspire spaces throughout the home. The location also celebrates Arhaus’ longstanding connection to North Carolina, where skilled artisans craft many of the brand's signature upholstery pieces using the finest materials sourced from around the world.





The Charlotte showroom offers complimentary interior design services to clients, extending a helping hand on home projects of any scale. Whether refreshing a single room or furnishing an entire home, Arhaus' experienced interior designers and design consultants are ready to provide guidance both in the showroom and online, helping clients bring their vision to life. To learn more or to connect with an Arhaus interior designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices .

Arhaus also recently relaunched its Trade Program, an exclusive membership program for credentialed interior designers and design professionals. Members have access to benefits including special discounts, dedicated support, and streamlined purchasing across Arhaus showrooms and online. To learn more or apply, please visit Arhaus.com/Trade .

In celebration of the new Charlotte showroom, Arhaus will contribute $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, supporting its work to help families build or improve their homes in the community. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, please visit HabitatCLTRegion.org .

The relocated Charlotte showroom opens Friday, July 31, 2026, at 4320 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28211, at The Village at SouthPark. The showroom will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. To explore Arhaus showrooms nationwide or find a location near you, please visit Arhaus.com/Stores.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986 by Chief Executive Officer John Reed and his father, Arhaus is a premium home furnishings brand built on a simple idea: furniture and décor should be responsibly sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. Arhaus operates a vertically integrated model, designing and sourcing products directly from skilled artisans and carefully selected manufacturing partners around the world, including domestic upholstery production at its own North Carolina manufacturing facility. This approach enables Arhaus to offer a highly exclusive and customizable assortment of heirloom-quality furniture and décor designed to be used and enjoyed for generations.

With more than 100 showroom locations across the United States, Arhaus’ integrated omni-channel model connects every client touchpoint, from showroom and interior design to eCommerce and catalog, allowing Arhaus to meet clients wherever and however they choose to shop while delivering a highly personalized client-first experience from discovery through delivery.

For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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