Taitron Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase of 14.3%

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taitron Components Incorporated (OTCID:TAIT) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 28, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2026. Under its current dividend policy, the Company will target a cash dividend to our shareholders in the amount of $0.16 per share per annum, payable in equal $0.04 per share quarterly installments. This effectively increases by 14.3% our quarterly cash dividends from $0.035 per share to $0.04 per share.

Subsequent dividend declarations and the establishment of record and payment dates for such future dividend payments, if any, are subject to the Board of Directors' continuing determination that the dividend policy is in the best interests of the Company's shareholders. The dividend policy may be suspended or cancelled at the discretion of the Board of Directors at any time.

About Taitron Components

Taitron, based in Valencia, California, is the “Discrete Components Superstore”. The Company distributes a wide variety of transistors, diodes and other discrete semiconductors, optoelectronic devices and passive components to electronic distributors, contract electronics manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), who incorporate them into their products. In addition, Taitron provides value-added engineering and turn-key services for our existing OEM and CEM customers and provides them with original design and manufacturing services for their multi-year turnkey projects.

CONTACTS:

Taitron Components Incorporated

Stewart Wang – T: 661-257-6060