Pinder Plotkin Legal Team's Jason Plotkin, Esq. to Teach National Dog Bite Injury CLE for Attorneys

Baltimore, MD, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason Plotkin, Esq., CEO and Managing Attorney of the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team, will present a national continuing legal education program for attorneys on August 3, 2026. The program, "Attorneys' Guide to Dog Bite Injuries," is designed for practicing lawyers who handle dog bite injury claims.

Jason Plotkin, Esq., CEO and Managing Attorney of the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team.

The session will cover:

Liability frameworks across jurisdictions

Investigating the bite

Insurance coverage traps

Damages that move case value

Representing child victims

More information on the program is available at this program page.

Plotkin brings both legal and personal experience to the topic. He is the author of The Parent's Guide to Child Dog Bite Claims in Maryland, a resource written for families navigating a child's dog bite injury. As a child, Plotkin was bitten by a dog himself — an experience that shapes how he approaches these cases today.

"Dog bite cases get treated like they're simple, and they rarely are — especially when the victim is a child," said Jason Plotkin, Esq., CEO and Managing Attorney of the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team. "I wanted to give other attorneys a real, practical guide to these cases, not just the textbook version."

Plotkin is a life member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a distinction held by fewer than one percent of U.S. attorneys, and has been selected to Maryland Super Lawyers every year from 2020 through 2026. The Pinder Plotkin Legal Team represents injured Marylanders in auto accident, dog bite, and workers' compensation matters from offices in Baltimore, Laurel, and Bel Air, Maryland.

About Pinder Plotkin Legal Team

ABOUT THE PINDER PLOTKIN LEGAL TEAM Founded in 2002, Pinder Plotkin Legal Team, www.pinderplotkin.com, is a Maryland personal injury, auto accident, truck accident, dog bite and workers' compensation law firm dedicated to fighting for hardworking people injured in accidents. Led by CEO Jason Plotkin, Esq. — a life member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and winner of Clio's inaugural Legal Impact Award (2021) — the firm has secured millions in verdicts and settlements for injured Maryland residents and operates on a No Fee Guarantee. For more information, visit pinderplotkin.com or call (888) 844-5373.

Press Inquiries

Kelly Beltran

kelly [at] pinderplotkin.com

(410) 661-9440

https://www.pinderplotkin.com

4300 Ridge Road

Baltimore, MD 21236

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=019u21gWcOM