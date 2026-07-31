Ready Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Webcast Call

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2026 financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Management will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Webcast:

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Dial-in:

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international).

Replay:

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the live call through August 21, 2026. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13761020.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 400 professionals nationwide.

Contact

Investor Relations

Ready Capital Corporation

212-257-4666

InvestorRelations@readycapital.com