CAPR INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capricor”) (NASDAQ: CAPR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Capricor adopted changes to the pre-specified statistical analysis plan used to analyze clinical data for Deramiocel; (2) the FDA had not agreed to those changes before Capricor resubmitted the Deramiocel Biologics License Application; (3) as a result, there was a significant risk that the FDA could conclude the clinical results did not provide substantial evidence of effectiveness of Deramiocel; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk to regulatory approval of Deramiocel for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

If you purchased Capricor shares between December 17, 2025 and July 26, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/capricor/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 28, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey D. Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com