SalesCloser Secures a Top-Five Global Social Media Platform as Enterprise Customer, Deploying AI-Powered Voice Qualification at Scale

Vancouver, BC, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (“SalesCloser” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5), a pioneer in autonomous AI sales technology, is pleased to announce that it has been engaged by a regional division of one of the world’s top-five social media platforms (the “Customer”),1 to deploy SalesCloser’s conversational AI platform to power applicant qualification for one of the Customer’s high-volume onboarding programs.

The Customer’s onboarding program is a selective initiative through which the Customer recruits, qualifies, and supports third-party participants who contribute to its platform. The program attracts a high volume of applicants, and the qualification step - assessing each applicant’s experience, availability, and suitability - has historically required individual phone or video conversations conducted by human staff. At the volume of interest the program generates, conducting that conversation manually with every applicant is operationally difficult to scale.

Under the deployment, SalesCloser’s AI voice agent conducts the full qualification conversation with applicants, asking the questions that determine program fit, assessing each applicant against defined criteria, and automatically routing structured results into the customer’s workflow system for review and action by the human team. Qualified applicants advance to a human-led interview, keeping people at the decision point while the AI handles the high-volume, repetitive top of the funnel. The result is an automated qualification process capable of handling conversation volumes that would otherwise be impractical to conduct manually, delivered consistently and on a continuous basis. The current full commercial deployment phase which recently began follows an initial succesful pilot, following a phased rollout under an engagement that commenced in late September 2025.

“This engagement reflects exactly what we built SalesCloser to do - to take a real operational bottleneck that simply cannot be solved by adding people, and solve it with autonomous AI that conducts genuine, structured conversations at scale,” said Ali Tajskandar, Chief Executive Officer of SalesCloser. “Being selected to support a program at a globally recognized platform of this scale underscores the applicability of our technology in demanding, high-volume, consumer-facing environments. It validates our core thesis: enterprises are adopting conversational AI not as an experiment, but as production infrastructure.”

The Company believes this deployment demonstrates the strength of its platform in enterprise-grade, high-volume qualification use cases, and reflects SalesCloser’s strategy of expanding the application of its conversational AI across a broader set of customer-facing workflows and industries. The Company anticipates that usage under the engagement may expand over time as the deployment scales, although the timing and extent of any such expansion remain subject to the customer’s requirements and are not guaranteed.

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patents and patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker “MJ5”. For more information, visit the SalesCloser investor site at: https://investors.salescloser.ai

Corporate Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Phone: 778 655 4329

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to the anticipated benefits of the engagement with the Customer, the strength of the Company’s platform in enterprise-grade, high-volume qualification use cases, the expected benefits to the customer of deploying SalesCloser’s conversational AI platform across applicant qualification workflows, the potential expansion of usage under the engagement over time and across a broader set of customer-facing workflows and industries, the expected applicability of SalesCloser’s conversational AI platform across enterprise customer-facing use cases, future growth of the Company’s products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the Company’s ability to scale operations, expectations regarding revenue growth and customer acquisition, the ability to capitalize on market demand for conversational AI, technology development and platform advancement initiatives, commercial expansion and go-to-market strategies, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targets”, “projects”, “is designed to”, “strategy”, “should”, “believe”, “contemplate” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser and other product’s revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, risks relating to the Company’s reliance on third-party service providers, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





1Source: Statista, “Most popular social networks worldwide as of April 2025, ranked by number of monthly active users.” Available at: https://www.statista.com/statistics/272014/global-social-networks-ranked-by-number-of-users.