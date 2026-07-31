Top Dog Pet Sitters Receives Living Magazine's 2026 Best Of Award

Santa Fe, New Mexico, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Fe, New Mexico - July 30, 2026 -

Top Dog Pet Sitters announced today that it has received Living Magazine's 2026 Best of Readers' Choice award in the Best Pet Care Service category. The McKinney, Texas-based pet sitting and dog walking company was selected through community voting, marking the second time Top Dog Pet Sitters has been recognized in the publication's Best of program.

The Readers' Choice award is decided by Living Magazine subscribers and website visitors, who nominate and vote for local businesses across dozens of categories each year.

"This recognition comes directly from the people who matter most, our clients," said Susan Gary, owner of Top Dog Pet Sitters. "Every vote represents the trust families place in us to care for a member of their household while they're away. We don't take that responsibility lightly."

Top Dog Pet Sitters has provided in-home pet care to families in McKinney, Melissa, and Celina since 2015, with Gary and her husband, Erick, drawing on more than three decades of hands-on animal care experience before founding the company. The business has completed more than 75,000 pet care visits, operates with a team of ten background-checked, insured pet sitters and dog walkers, and has built a base of more than 200 five-star reviews from local clients. Pet care is available around the clock, with office support seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Unlike a traditional boarding kennel, Top Dog Pet Sitters keeps pets in their own home environment during visits. Services include vacation pet sitting, recurring dog walking, overnight stays, and care for cats, birds, and other companion animals in addition to dogs. Every visit includes GPS-verified time and route tracking, along with a written report and photos sent directly to the pet owner, allowing clients to see exactly when and how their pet was cared for from anywhere. New clients begin with a complimentary Meet and Greet before their first scheduled visit.

"Our goal has always been the same," Gary added. "Give pet owners real peace of mind while they're away, through a team they know and trust. An award like this tells us that the approach is working."

The Living Magazine recognition adds to a run of local honors for the company, which has also been named Best of McKinney by the McKinney Chamber of Commerce and Best of Melissa/Van Alstyne/Anna by Star Local Media in recent years. Top Dog Pet Sitters has also received a Quality Business Award for maintaining a client satisfaction rating above 95 percent and has been ranked among the Top 10 Best Pet Care Services in Texas. The company is a member of Pet Sitters International and maintains bonding, general liability insurance, and pet first aid and CPR certification across its staff.

Top Dog Pet Sitters extended its thanks to the McKinney-area clients who voted. "To everyone who trusted us with their pets and took the time to vote, thank you," Gary said. "It's what keeps our whole team focused on raising the bar."

Top Dog Pet Sitters is a professional in-home pet sitting and dog walking company serving McKinney, Melissa, and Celina, Texas. Founded in 2015, the company provides bonded and insured pet care, including recurring dog walks, overnight and vacation pet sitting, and customized care for dogs, cats, and other companion animals, backed by a ten-person team of background-checked pet sitters.





Living Magazine is a Texas lifestyle publication produced by Chansen Media Group, Inc., which has published local community magazines since 1998. Living Magazine distributes editions across North Texas markets, including McKinney and Allen, as well as the Greater Houston area, pairing local editorial coverage with advertising from area businesses. Each year, the publication runs its Best of Readers' Choice program, inviting residents in each market to nominate and vote for local businesses and professionals across dozens of categories, spanning healthcare, home services, dining, retail, and pet care.

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For more information about Top Dog Pet Sitters, LLC, contact the company here:



Top Dog Pet Sitters, LLC

Susan Gary

214-244-1629

topdogpetsitters@gmail.com

2707 High Pointe Blvd

McKinney, TX 75071