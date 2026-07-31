Pure Flix Familia To Sponsor Second Annual Chicano Hollywood Film Festival

POMONA, CA, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicano Hollywood Film Festival today announced that Great American Media’s Pure Flix Familia, the soon-to-launch Spanish-language, and bilingual streaming platform dedicated to faith and family entertainment, will join the second annual festival as an official media sponsor.

The five-day Chicano Hollywood Film Festival brings together filmmakers, content creators, entertainment executives, and audiences for independent film screenings, industry panels, workshops, filmmaker Q&As, networking opportunities, and cultural showcases celebrating Chicano and Latino storytelling.

As part of its festival participation, Pure Flix Familia will present “Faith, Family & the Future: Introducing Pure Flix Familia,” a fireside chat hosted by Chicano Hollywood founder Johnny Murillo. The conversation will feature Great American Media executives discussing the vision behind Pure Flix Familia, the new platform, its commitment to offering a broad array of faith- and family-focused programming, and its plans to collaborate with Latino filmmakers and content creators to develop original stories and shows.

The session will also examine the evolving future of faith and family entertainment and the opportunity to serve Latino audiences with culturally relevant programming that reflects their values, experiences, and communities.

“Pure Flix Familia’s participation represents exactly the kind of meaningful industry connection we want to create through the Chicano Hollywood Film Festival,” said Johnny Murillo, founder of Chicano Hollywood. “This is an opportunity for our filmmakers and creators to learn about a new platform that is actively looking to serve Latino families and collaborate with Latino storytellers.”

Pure Flix Familia will create a space, “Spill the Café Storyteller Lounge” giving filmmakers, creators, and attendees an opportunity to learn more about the platform, its upcoming launch, and its vision for working with the Latino creative community.

In addition, Pure Flix Familia will sponsor the festival’s Community Impact Legacy Award during the Closing Night Awards ceremony on Sunday, August 2. The award celebrates individuals who demonstrate leadership and service that strengthen families and uplift communities. The recipient will be announced Sunday night in the closing award ceremonies.

“We are honored to join the Chicano Hollywood Film Festival and introduce Pure Flix Familia to such a dynamic community of filmmakers, creators, and entertainment leaders,” said Great American Media Chief Financial Officer Denise Crayne. “Our goal is to build a welcoming home for faith- and family stories while creating meaningful opportunities for Latino storytellers to bring new voices, perspectives, and experiences to audiences.”

The second annual Chicano Hollywood Film Festival will showcase more than 140 films and a wide-ranging program of panels, workshops, special events, and cultural experiences. By celebrating both the pioneers who paved the way and the emerging voices shaping the future, the festival creates a space where storytelling, culture, commerce, and community come together.

About Great American Media (GAC MEDIA, LLC)

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

Pure Flix Familia is a soon-to-launch Spanish-language streaming platform featuring faith- and family-centered films, series, and original programming created for Latino audiences. Through culturally relevant storytelling and collaborations with established and emerging Latino creators, Pure Flix Familia aims to become a trusted entertainment destination where families can discover uplifting stories that reflect their faith, values, and experiences.

About the Chicano Hollywood Film Festival

The Chicano Hollywood Film Festival is a five-day celebration of film, Latino culture, and community that brings together emerging and established storytellers from across the entertainment industry. More than a traditional film festival, the event offers an immersive experience featuring independent film screenings, industry-led workshops, filmmaker Q&As, networking opportunities, and cultural showcases honoring the richness of Chicano and Latino storytelling.

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