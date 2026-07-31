TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Eligible Dividend

 | Source: TWC Enterprises Limited TWC Enterprises Limited

KING CITY, Ontario, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts)

Three months endedSix months ended
June 30,
2026		June 30,
2025		June 30,
2026		June 30,
2025
Net earnings19,44821,47925,60222,563
Basic and diluted earnings per share0.810.881.060.93


Operating Data

 Three months endedSix months ended
 June 30,
2026		June 30,
2025		June 30,
2026		June 30,
2025
Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members  14,68714,999
Championship rounds – Canada369,000405,000369,000405,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada  36.037.0
18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada  3.53.5
Championship rounds – U.S.49,00046,000128,000130,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.  6.56.5


The following is an analysis of net earnings:

 For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)June 30, 2026June 30, 2025
   
Operating revenue$57,134 $61,560 
Direct operating expenses(1) 44,144  47,326 
   
Net operating income(1) 12,990  14,234 
   
Amortization of membership fees 1,140  1,200 
   
Depreciation and amortization (3,617) (3,559)
   
Interest, net and investment income 2,773  2,321 
   
Other items 11,139  12,605 
   
Income taxes (4,977) (5,322)
   
Net earnings$19,448 $21,479 


 For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)June 30, 2026June 30, 2025
   
Operating revenue$93,112 $102,324 
Direct operating expenses(1) 74,298  79,957 
   
Net operating income(1) 18,814  22,367 
   
Amortization of membership fees 2,156  2,263 
   
Depreciation and amortization (7,149) (6,944)
   
Interest, net and investment income 5,378  4,989 
   
Other items 13,309  6,611 
   
Income taxes (6,906) (6,723)
   
Net earnings$25,602 $22,563 



The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

 For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)June 30, 2026June 30, 2025
   
Net operating income (loss) by segment  
Canadian golf club operations$12,722 $13,581 
US golf club operations  
(2026 - US $636,000; 2025 - US $699,000) 879  967 
Corporate and other (611) (314)
   
   
Net operating income (1)$12,990 $14,234 


 For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)June 30, 2026June 30, 2025
   
Net operating income (loss) by segment  
Canadian golf club operations$16,035 $16,913
US golf club operations  
(2026 - US $2,822,000; 2025 - US $3,157,000)
 3,878  4,494
Corporate and other
 (1,099) 960
   
   
Net operating income(1)$18,814 $22,367



Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

 For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)June 30, 2026June 30, 2025
   
Annual dues$ 19,352$18,953
Golf 15,202 15,455
Corporate events 3,820 3,387
Food and beverage 12,714 12,261
Merchandise 4,587 4,736
Real estate 333 5,736
Rooms and other 1,126 1,032
   
Operating revenue$ 57,134$61,560


 For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)June 30, 2026June 30, 2025
   
Annual dues$37,178$36,643
Golf 21,267 21,752
Corporate events 3,867 3,424
Food and beverage 15,063 14,088
Merchandise 6,141 6,290
Real estate 8,153 18,721
Rooms and other 1,443 1,406
   
Operating revenue$93,112$102,324



Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

 For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)June 30, 2026June 30, 2025
   
Operating cost of sales$6,949$6,878
   
Real estate cost of sales - 5,375
   
Labour and employee benefits 22,693 22,518
   
Utilities 1,783 1,685
   
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,661 1,238
   
Property taxes 802 773
   
Repairs and maintenance 938 961
   
Insurance 2,292 1,686
   
Turf operating expenses 2,747 2,328
   
Fuel and oil 537 431
   
Other operating expenses 3,742 3,453
   
Direct Operating Expenses(1)$44,144$47,326


 For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)June 30, 2026June 30, 2025
   
Operating cost of sales$8,871$8,708
   
Real estate cost of sales 7,242 16,328
   
Labour and employee benefits 33,912 33,059
   
Utilities 3,668 3,639
   
Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,624 2,742
   
Property taxes 2,434 2,372
   
Repairs and maintenance 1,829 1,888
   
Insurance 3,246 2,620
   
Turf operating expenses 2,977 2,565
   
Fuel and oil 636 536
   
Other operating expenses 5,859 5,500
   
Direct Operating Expenses(1)$74,298$79,957

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures


Second Quarter 2026 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Operating revenue decreased 7.2% to $57,134,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 from $61,560,000 in 2025 due to no Highland Gate home sales in 2026 as compared to two in 2025.

Direct operating expenses decreased 6.7% to $44,144,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 from $47,326,000 in 2025 due to the decline in Highland Gate home sales as described above.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment decreased to $12,722,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 from $13,581,000 in 2025 due to the 9% decline in golf rounds resulting in less discretionary revenue. The weather in the second quarter of 2026 has been unusually wet and cold.

Interest, net and investment income increased 19.5% to income of $2,773,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 from $2,321,000 in 2025.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

 For the three months ended
 June 30, 2026June 30, 2025
   
Foreign exchange gain (loss)$(16)$541 
Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities 11,283  12,325 
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 150  103 
Equity income (loss) from investments in joint ventures (1) 1 
Business combination transaction costs -  (94)
Other (277) (271)
   
Other items$11,139 $12,605 
   

At June 30, 2026, the Company recorded unrealized gains of $11,283,000 on its investment in marketable securities (June 30, 2025 - gains of $12,325,000). This gain is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Net earnings in the amount of $19,448,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 decreased from $21,479,000 in 2025 due to the change in fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.81 per share for the three month period ended June 30, 2026, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.88 cents in 2025.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 10 cents per common share to be paid on September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as at August 31, 2026.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 46 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 34 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca.


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