TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts)



Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Net earnings 19,448 21,479 25,602 22,563 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.81 0.88 1.06 0.93





Operating Data

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members 14,687 14,999 Championship rounds – Canada 369,000 405,000 369,000 405,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada 36.0 37.0 18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada 3.5 3.5 Championship rounds – U.S. 49,000 46,000 128,000 130,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S. 6.5 6.5





The following is an analysis of net earnings:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Operating revenue $ 57,134 $ 61,560 Direct operating expenses(1) 44,144 47,326 Net operating income(1) 12,990 14,234 Amortization of membership fees 1,140 1,200 Depreciation and amortization (3,617 ) (3,559 ) Interest, net and investment income 2,773 2,321 Other items 11,139 12,605 Income taxes (4,977 ) (5,322 ) Net earnings $ 19,448 $ 21,479





For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Operating revenue $ 93,112 $ 102,324 Direct operating expenses(1) 74,298 79,957 Net operating income(1) 18,814 22,367 Amortization of membership fees 2,156 2,263 Depreciation and amortization (7,149 ) (6,944 ) Interest, net and investment income 5,378 4,989 Other items 13,309 6,611 Income taxes (6,906 ) (6,723 ) Net earnings $ 25,602 $ 22,563









The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 12,722 $ 13,581 US golf club operations (2026 - US $636,000; 2025 - US $699,000) 879 967 Corporate and other (611 ) (314 ) Net operating income (1) $ 12,990 $ 14,234





For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 16,035 $ 16,913 US golf club operations (2026 - US $2,822,000; 2025 - US $3,157,000)

3,878 4,494 Corporate and other

(1,099 ) 960 Net operating income(1) $ 18,814 $ 22,367









Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Annual dues $ 19,352 $ 18,953 Golf 15,202 15,455 Corporate events 3,820 3,387 Food and beverage 12,714 12,261 Merchandise 4,587 4,736 Real estate 333 5,736 Rooms and other 1,126 1,032 Operating revenue $ 57,134 $ 61,560





For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Annual dues $ 37,178 $ 36,643 Golf 21,267 21,752 Corporate events 3,867 3,424 Food and beverage 15,063 14,088 Merchandise 6,141 6,290 Real estate 8,153 18,721 Rooms and other 1,443 1,406 Operating revenue $ 93,112 $ 102,324









Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Operating cost of sales $ 6,949 $ 6,878 Real estate cost of sales - 5,375 Labour and employee benefits 22,693 22,518 Utilities 1,783 1,685 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,661 1,238 Property taxes 802 773 Repairs and maintenance 938 961 Insurance 2,292 1,686 Turf operating expenses 2,747 2,328 Fuel and oil 537 431 Other operating expenses 3,742 3,453 Direct Operating Expenses(1) $ 44,144 $ 47,326





For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Operating cost of sales $ 8,871 $ 8,708 Real estate cost of sales 7,242 16,328 Labour and employee benefits 33,912 33,059 Utilities 3,668 3,639 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,624 2,742 Property taxes 2,434 2,372 Repairs and maintenance 1,829 1,888 Insurance 3,246 2,620 Turf operating expenses 2,977 2,565 Fuel and oil 636 536 Other operating expenses 5,859 5,500 Direct Operating Expenses(1) $ 74,298 $ 79,957

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures





Second Quarter 2026 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Operating revenue decreased 7.2% to $57,134,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 from $61,560,000 in 2025 due to no Highland Gate home sales in 2026 as compared to two in 2025.

Direct operating expenses decreased 6.7% to $44,144,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 from $47,326,000 in 2025 due to the decline in Highland Gate home sales as described above.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment decreased to $12,722,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 from $13,581,000 in 2025 due to the 9% decline in golf rounds resulting in less discretionary revenue. The weather in the second quarter of 2026 has been unusually wet and cold.

Interest, net and investment income increased 19.5% to income of $2,773,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 from $2,321,000 in 2025.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ (16 ) $ 541 Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities 11,283 12,325 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 150 103 Equity income (loss) from investments in joint ventures (1 ) 1 Business combination transaction costs - (94 ) Other (277 ) (271 ) Other items $ 11,139 $ 12,605

At June 30, 2026, the Company recorded unrealized gains of $11,283,000 on its investment in marketable securities (June 30, 2025 - gains of $12,325,000). This gain is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Net earnings in the amount of $19,448,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 decreased from $21,479,000 in 2025 due to the change in fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.81 per share for the three month period ended June 30, 2026, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.88 cents in 2025.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 10 cents per common share to be paid on September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as at August 31, 2026.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 46 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 34 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin

Chief Financial Officer

15675 Dufferin Street

King City, Ontario L7B 1K5

Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488

atamlin@clublink.ca

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca.