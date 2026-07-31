TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
2026
|June 30,
2025
|June 30,
2026
|June 30,
2025
|Net earnings
|19,448
|21,479
|25,602
|22,563
|Basic and diluted earnings per share
|0.81
|0.88
|1.06
|0.93
Operating Data
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
2026
|June 30,
2025
|June 30,
2026
|June 30,
2025
|Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members
|14,687
|14,999
|Championship rounds – Canada
|369,000
|405,000
|369,000
|405,000
|18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada
|36.0
|37.0
|18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada
|3.5
|3.5
|Championship rounds – U.S.
|49,000
|46,000
|128,000
|130,000
|18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.
|6.5
|6.5
The following is an analysis of net earnings:
|For the three months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|Operating revenue
|$
|57,134
|$
|61,560
|Direct operating expenses(1)
|44,144
|47,326
|Net operating income(1)
|12,990
|14,234
|Amortization of membership fees
|1,140
|1,200
|Depreciation and amortization
|(3,617
|)
|(3,559
|)
|Interest, net and investment income
|2,773
|2,321
|Other items
|11,139
|12,605
|Income taxes
|(4,977
|)
|(5,322
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|19,448
|$
|21,479
|For the six months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|Operating revenue
|$
|93,112
|$
|102,324
|Direct operating expenses(1)
|74,298
|79,957
|Net operating income(1)
|18,814
|22,367
|Amortization of membership fees
|2,156
|2,263
|Depreciation and amortization
|(7,149
|)
|(6,944
|)
|Interest, net and investment income
|5,378
|4,989
|Other items
|13,309
|6,611
|Income taxes
|(6,906
|)
|(6,723
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|25,602
|$
|22,563
The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:
|For the three months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|Net operating income (loss) by segment
|Canadian golf club operations
|$
|12,722
|$
|13,581
|US golf club operations
|(2026 - US $636,000; 2025 - US $699,000)
|879
|967
|Corporate and other
|(611
|)
|(314
|)
|Net operating income (1)
|$
|12,990
|$
|14,234
|For the six months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|Net operating income (loss) by segment
|Canadian golf club operations
|$
|16,035
|$
|16,913
|US golf club operations
|(2026 - US $2,822,000; 2025 - US $3,157,000)
|3,878
|4,494
|Corporate and other
|(1,099
|)
|960
|Net operating income(1)
|$
|18,814
|$
|22,367
Operating revenue is calculated as follows:
|For the three months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|Annual dues
|$
|19,352
|$
|18,953
|Golf
|15,202
|15,455
|Corporate events
|3,820
|3,387
|Food and beverage
|12,714
|12,261
|Merchandise
|4,587
|4,736
|Real estate
|333
|5,736
|Rooms and other
|1,126
|1,032
|Operating revenue
|$
|57,134
|$
|61,560
|For the six months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|Annual dues
|$
|37,178
|$
|36,643
|Golf
|21,267
|21,752
|Corporate events
|3,867
|3,424
|Food and beverage
|15,063
|14,088
|Merchandise
|6,141
|6,290
|Real estate
|8,153
|18,721
|Rooms and other
|1,443
|1,406
|Operating revenue
|$
|93,112
|$
|102,324
Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:
|For the three months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|Operating cost of sales
|$
|6,949
|$
|6,878
|Real estate cost of sales
|-
|5,375
|Labour and employee benefits
|22,693
|22,518
|Utilities
|1,783
|1,685
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|1,661
|1,238
|Property taxes
|802
|773
|Repairs and maintenance
|938
|961
|Insurance
|2,292
|1,686
|Turf operating expenses
|2,747
|2,328
|Fuel and oil
|537
|431
|Other operating expenses
|3,742
|3,453
|Direct Operating Expenses(1)
|$
|44,144
|$
|47,326
|For the six months ended
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|Operating cost of sales
|$
|8,871
|$
|8,708
|Real estate cost of sales
|7,242
|16,328
|Labour and employee benefits
|33,912
|33,059
|Utilities
|3,668
|3,639
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|3,624
|2,742
|Property taxes
|2,434
|2,372
|Repairs and maintenance
|1,829
|1,888
|Insurance
|3,246
|2,620
|Turf operating expenses
|2,977
|2,565
|Fuel and oil
|636
|536
|Other operating expenses
|5,859
|5,500
|Direct Operating Expenses(1)
|$
|74,298
|$
|79,957
(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures
Second Quarter 2026 Consolidated Operating Highlights
Operating revenue decreased 7.2% to $57,134,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 from $61,560,000 in 2025 due to no Highland Gate home sales in 2026 as compared to two in 2025.
Direct operating expenses decreased 6.7% to $44,144,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 from $47,326,000 in 2025 due to the decline in Highland Gate home sales as described above.
Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment decreased to $12,722,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 from $13,581,000 in 2025 due to the 9% decline in golf rounds resulting in less discretionary revenue. The weather in the second quarter of 2026 has been unusually wet and cold.
Interest, net and investment income increased 19.5% to income of $2,773,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 from $2,321,000 in 2025.
Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:
|For the three months ended
|June 30, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|$
|(16
|)
|$
|541
|Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities
|11,283
|12,325
|Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
|150
|103
|Equity income (loss) from investments in joint ventures
|(1
|)
|1
|Business combination transaction costs
|-
|(94
|)
|Other
|(277
|)
|(271
|)
|Other items
|$
|11,139
|$
|12,605
At June 30, 2026, the Company recorded unrealized gains of $11,283,000 on its investment in marketable securities (June 30, 2025 - gains of $12,325,000). This gain is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.
Net earnings in the amount of $19,448,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026 decreased from $21,479,000 in 2025 due to the change in fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.81 per share for the three month period ended June 30, 2026, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.88 cents in 2025.
Non-IFRS Measures
TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.
The glossary of financial terms is as follows:
Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.
Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses
Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.
Eligible Dividend
Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 10 cents per common share to be paid on September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as at August 31, 2026.
Corporate Profile
TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 46 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 34 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca
Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca.