Vitalist Inc. Appoints Antonio "Tony" Natale to Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalist Inc. (TSX-V: VITA.V; OTCQB: VTLSF) ("Vitalist"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Antonio "Tony" Natale to its Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2026.

Mr. Natale joins the Board as a non-independent director, representing Hantz Group following Vitalist’s strategic acquisition of Somatix. A highly accomplished investment advisor representative, Mr. Natale brings a wealth of expertise in financial advisory, capital markets, and corporate planning, paired with a deep passion for the rapidly evolving wearable technology and consumer health sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tony to our Board of Directors," said Kalvie Legat, CEO of Vitalist. "His appointment reflects the continued integration of Somatix into Vitalist and the strategic importance of Hantz Group’s support as we advance our vision for the future of connected health. Tony brings valuable perspective as a seasoned investment advisor representative, as well as genuine enthusiasm for the wearable industry, which aligns perfectly with our mission to push the boundaries of the wearables business. His addition is another important step forward in building a board focused on strong financial knowledge, corporate governance, and building exceptional consumer products."

"Vitalist is at an exciting inflection point in the wearable technology and personalized wellness landscape," said Mr. Natale. "Having followed the integration of Somatix and the development of VitalOS™, I am deeply passionate about the potential of smart wearables to transform personal health. I look forward to working closely with Kalvie and the rest of the Board to drive strong financial oversight, maintain high governance standards, and deliver meaningful value to shareholders and consumers alike."

About Vitalist Inc.

Vitalist Inc. is an innovative technology provider that helps brands build better products. Through VitalOS™, brands create seamlessly connected devices and applications that adapt to each user. By uniting hardware and software with intelligent analytics, we're building an ecosystem of personalized solutions that enhance human potential.

For more information visit: www.vitalist.ca | Investor Materials | LinkedIn

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Press Contact

Kalvie Legat, CEO

+1 403 560-9635

ir@vitalist.ca

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

+1 (203) 972-9200

vitalist@imsinvestorrelations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described in the press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws. In general, forward-looking information refers to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "will", "would", "potential", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release includes forward-looking information with respect to: entering into the remote patient monitoring channel and personal health industry; the company's strategic growth strategy, target categories, and market positioning within consumer health and longevity technology; and the ability to successfully integrate Somatix into Vitalist.

Although Vitalist believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Vitalist cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. A detailed description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Vitalist's most recent management's discussion and analysis on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Vitalist has attempted to identify in its public disclosure important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the risk factors in its public disclosure may not be exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vitalist as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Vitalist expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.