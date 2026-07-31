Chicano Hollywood Film Festival Returns to Pomona with Packed 5-Day Program

POMONA, CA, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicano Hollywood Film Festival returns to Pomona for a packed five-day celebration featuring Keanu Reeves and the summer’s biggest gathering of Latino filmmakers and entertainment leaders. The 2nd annual festival, running July 29 – August 2, will showcase more than 140 films, dozens of industry panels, and special guests including Danny De La Paz, Emilio Rivera, as well as other prominent voices of Latino entertainment. Passes can be purchased at Chicano Hollywood Film Festival Tickets.

Celebrity guest Keanu Reeves signed on as executive producer of “Madwoman’s Game,” lending his name and mentorship to help a young New Mexico filmmaker’s years-in-the-making passion project reach the screen. Directed by Zach Zamboni and produced with Sugar23, UltraBoom Media, and Starbucks Studios, the documentary follows Bianca Mitchell-Avila’s journey through the world of competitive chess.

Latino power couple Emilio Rivera and his wife, Yadi Valerio Rivera, executive-produced “Grit” through their production house, Outside the Box Films, with Yadi making her directorial debut on the project.

“We created this festival to champion Latino creators and serve our community, and this year represents an extraordinary step forward,” said Johnny Murillo, founder of Chicano Hollywood. “With an expanded five-day program, major talent and the support of several sponsors, we are building a bigger, stronger platform for Latino storytellers to be seen, celebrated, and connected to new opportunities.”

More than a traditional film festival, Chicano Hollywood brings emerging and established storytellers together for an immersive experience featuring independent film screenings, industry-led workshops, filmmaker Q&As, networking opportunities, and cultural showcases honoring the richness of Chicano and Latino storytelling.

The festival will open with a special screening of the landmark 1979 film “Boulevard Nights,” celebrating its enduring legacy and the pioneers who helped establish Chicano cinema. Throughout the week, audiences will encounter both trailblazing artists and a new generation of filmmakers shaping the future of Latino storytelling.

Special guests

In addition to Reeves, other special guests this year include:

Danny De La Paz

Emilio Rivera

Yadi Valerio Rivera

Anthony L Fernandez

Steve Louis Villegas

Momo Rodriguez

Maribel Chavez

Rico’s Tacos panel spotlights the future of branded micro entertainment

Procter & Gamble, a festival sponsor, will have a presence at this year’s event spotlighting its micro sitcom series, Rico’s Tacos, produced in collaboration with Albertsons Media Collective, Minivela, and Chicano Hollywood. On Saturday, August 1st at 1 p.m., the panel “The Making of Rico’s Tacos: How to Produce Verticals” will bring together stars Momo Rodriguez, known for “Lopez vs. Lopez” and “Mayans M.C.,” and co-star Maribel Chavez to discuss the series and the future of branded micro entertainment. Also joining: Anna Saalfeld, Senior Brand Director at P&G Studios, and Minivela CEO Manny Ruiz, who serves as showrunner for the acclaimed series. At the Rico’s Tacos exhibit, festival guests can participate in social media giveaways, with hundreds receiving a Rico’s Tacos bag featuring P&G and Albertsons products and Rico’s Tacos branded merch.

Pure Flix Familia joins as an official festival sponsor

Another major sponsor for this year’s festival is Pure Flix Familia, the soon-to-launch Spanish-language family and faith streaming platform owned by Pure Flix, that is joining the festival as the official Latino streaming service partner of the festival. Pure Flix Familia representatives will participate in a panel to discuss how they are working with Latino creatives to develop the future of family and faith entertainment. This is an opportunity to network with them.

Festival highlights

Opening Night screening of “Boulevard Nights”, honoring an enduring cornerstone of Chicano cinema

Independent feature films, documentaries, shorts, pilots, animation, music videos, and emerging formats

Industry-led workshops offering practical knowledge in filmmaking and entertainment

Filmmaker conversations, Q&As, and opportunities for creators to connect directly with audiences

Networking opportunities connecting emerging talent with established entertainment professionals

Cultural showcases celebrating Chicano and Latino film, music, art, and community

A concluding awards celebration recognizing filmmakers and creative achievement

By honoring the pioneers who paved the way while elevating the voices shaping what comes next, the Chicano Hollywood Film Festival creates a space where storytelling, culture, professional development, and community come together.

Festival sponsors

Festival sponsors include: Procter & Gamble, Albertsons, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, Pure Flix Familia, City of Pomona, CIELO International Foods, and First Entertainment Credit Union.

What filmmakers said about the Inaugural Festival

“Empowering film festival! Wonderfully organized, incredibly welcoming, and truly a celebration of filmmakers and our stories. Networking galore and excellent workshops that genuinely empower up-and-coming creators!” — Javo Aguirre

“This is a really solid indie festival. Well put together, beautiful venue, love the workshops. These folks are buttoned up in all the right ways. Highly recommend them, worth submitting to.” — Seriina Covarrubias

“It was an unforgettable experience at the first-ever Chicano Hollywood Film Festival. It was powerful, joyful, and full of heart. It felt incredibly uplifting to see a platform you’ve created for voices like ours to be experienced and celebrated, as well as getting to meet other like-minded and mission-oriented creatives!” — Alex Correa

“Every single day of the festival was filled with such a positive and nurturing atmosphere. The organizers, staff, and volunteers went out of their way to ensure that all attendees felt like part of the Chicano Hollywood family. The venue was beautiful, and the screen on which the films were shown was the most vibrant and high-quality picture I’ve seen out of almost any theatre. I am VERY much looking forward to attending the next one.” — Hector Gallardo

Event Information

EventSecond Annual Chicano Hollywood Film FestivalDatesWednesday, July 29–Sunday, August 2, 2026VenueThe Union on GareyAddress350 North Garey Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767TicketsIndividual-day passes and full-festival passes are available through Eventbrite.

About Chicano Hollywood

Chicano Hollywood is a media platform dedicated to celebrating, empowering and amplifying Latino storytellers across film, television, music and digital media. Through original content, educational programming, live events and the annual Chicano Hollywood Film Festival, the organization creates opportunities for emerging and established creatives to connect, learn and showcase their work. Rooted in culture and driven by community, Chicano Hollywood is committed to building a more inclusive future for the entertainment industry.

For more information, visit www.ChicanoHollywood.com and follow Chicano Hollywood on Facebook (@ChicanoHollywood), Instagram (@ChicanoHollywood), TikTok (@ChicanoHollywood), and YouTube (@ChicanoHollywood).

SPONSORSHIP INQUIRIES:

Johnny Murillo, Founder 818-844-6074 Info@chicanohollywood.com

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