Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. Announces Results From Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (the “Company” or “RWB”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on July 31, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 56,545,144 common shares of the Company (“Shares”), representing approximately 12.02% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Shares as at the record date of June 16, 2026, were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, constituting a quorum.

At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all matters put before them, as set out below.

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected each of Bradley Rogers, Colby De Zen, Gabriel Bianchi and Michael Di Brina as a director of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until his successor is duly elected or appointed.

Other Matters Approved

Shareholders also approved ordinary resolutions: (i) fixing the number of directors of the Company at four (4); and (ii) appointing Williams & Partners LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of shareholders, at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors (the “Board”).

Departing Directors

Johannes (Theo) van der Linde and Brendan Purdy, each a long-serving director of the Company, did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Board and management of the Company wish to thank Mr. van der Linde and Mr. Purdy for their respective long-standing and valued contributions to the Company during their tenures as directors, including their service as members of the Company’s Audit Committee, and wish them continued success in their future endeavors.

Following the Meeting, the Board intends to reconstitute the Company’s Audit Committee in accordance with National Instrument 52-110 – Audit Committees and the Company’s Audit Committee charter.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

/s/ “Edoardo Mattei”

Edoardo Mattei

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. is a publicly listed multi-jurisdictional cannabis company with operations across Canada and the United States. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “RWB”.

For further information, please contact:

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Investor and Media Relations

Edoardo Mattei, CFO

IR@RedWhiteBloom.com

947-225-0503

Visit us on the web: https://www.redwhitebloom.com/.

Follow us on social media:

@rwbbrands

@redwhitebloombrands

@redwhitebloombrands

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company’s intention to reconstitute its Audit Committee following the Meeting. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.