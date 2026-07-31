AI/R Joins the Claude Partner Network Services Track to Build the Next Generation of Intelligent Digital Ecosystems

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R, a technology company specialized in agentic AI, announces its entry into the Claude Partner Network Services Track, Anthropic's global partner program. The move strengthens the company's ability to develop solutions that integrate artificial intelligence into organizations' critical workflows, boosting operational efficiency and optimizing decision-making in complex corporate environments.

Joining the Claude Partner Network Services Track also expands AI/R's access to Anthropic's technologies and specialization programs, deepening collaboration between both companies' teams on projects focused on application modernization, AI agent development, and corporate process automation. As part of this, more than 1,000 professionals are expected to be certified in Anthropic's specialization programs.

“Artificial intelligence has already demonstrated its potential to transform business. The next step is turning that potential into real impact—connecting AI to the processes, data, and decisions that drive companies forward. Our entry into the Claude Partner Network Services Track reinforces that commitment and expands our ability to develop AI agents capable of executing complex processes, supporting decisions, and accelerating operational transformation with governance, security, and a focus on business outcomes, helping our clients build the next generation of intelligent operations,” said Fran Muratorio, SVP of Global Partnerships at AI/R.

The program directly integrates into AI/R's operating model, which combines software engineering, market intelligence, and a value-driven implementation framework. As part of its roadmap, the company plans to establish its initial focus on a select group of strategic clients, prioritizing quality and business impact to build reference cases that enable sustainable scaling in the years ahead.

About AI/R

AI/R is a technology company specialized in Agentic AI Engineering. Its agentic AI approach drives both software development and strategic business transformation, connecting technical capabilities to concrete and measurable outcomes. This implementation is led by its AI Forward Deployed Engineers—specialists with deep technical expertise and strong business acumen, capable of converting complexity into sustainable impact. With proprietary AI platforms and a network of strategic partners, AI/R amplifies human intelligence, empowers organizations across all industries, and sets new standards for innovation, efficiency, and business productivity.

Contact:

Caroline Randow

caroline.randow@aircompany.ai

