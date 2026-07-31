Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Common Share

 | Source: Oak Ridge Financial Services Oak Ridge Financial Services

OAK RIDGE, N.C., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Earnings per share of $0.79 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.81 for the same period in 2025, and $0.53 for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
  • Annualized return on average equity of 12.10% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 14.13% for the same period in 2025, and 8.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
  • Dividends declared per common share of $0.16 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.14 for the same period in 2025.
  • Tangible book value per common share of $26.83 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $24.04 as of June 30, 2025, and $25.99 as of March 31, 2026.
  • Net interest margin of 4.51% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, the highest quarterly net interest margin in the Company’s history, compared to 4.16% for the same period in 2025, and 3.98% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
  • Efficiency ratio of 61.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 59.1% for the same period in 2025, and 64.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
  • Loans receivable of $522.1 million as of June 30, 2026, down 2.6% from $535.7 million as of June 30, 2025, and up 1.7% from $513.4 million as of March 31, 2026.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.42% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 0.73% as of June 30, 2025, and 1.42% as of March 31, 2026.
  • Nonperforming assets were $9.4 million at June 30, 2026, including 17 Small Business Administration (SBA) loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of $9.1 million, comprising a guaranteed balance of $7.0 million and nonguaranteed balances of $2.1 million. These loans are carried at net realizable value, reflecting prior write-downs to fair value less estimated costs to sell recognized through the provision for credit losses, and inclusive of expected recoveries from the SBA guarantee.
  • Securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity of $101.0 million as of June 30, 2026, up 1.2% from $99.8 million as of June 30, 2025, and up 4.0% from $97.1 million as of March 31, 2026.
  • Total deposits of $505.8 million as of June 30, 2026, down 7.6% from $547.5 million as of June 30, 2025, and down 6.6% from $541.6 million as of March 31, 2026.
  • Total short-and long-term borrowings, junior subordinated notes, and subordinated debentures of $70.7 million as of June 30, 2026, up 35.4% from $52.2 million as of June 30, 2025, and up 100.7% from $35.2 million as of March 31, 2026.
  • Total stockholders’ equity of $74.3 million as of June 30, 2026, up 12.5% from $66.0 million as of June 30, 2025, and up 3.2% from $72.0 million as of March 31, 2026. At June 30, 2026, the Bank’s Community Bank Leverage Ratio was 12.5%, up from 11.2% as of June 30, 2025.

Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our second quarter results, which rebounded strongly from the first quarter and reflect the fundamental strength of our franchise. While our earnings of $0.79 per share were slightly below the $0.81 reported in the same period in 2025 and up from $0.53 in the first quarter of 2026, our core performance remains excellent — anchored by a 4.51% net interest margin, an annualized return on average equity of 12.10%, and a strong capital position, with the Bank's Community Bank Leverage Ratio improving to 12.5%. While loans and deposits were down year-over-year, loans grew from year-end 2025, and substantially all of our nonperforming assets are SBA loans carried at net realizable value, while our non-SBA portfolio continues to demonstrate excellent credit quality. These accomplishments are a credit to our dedicated employees and the strategic guidance of our Board of Directors, and we remain deeply committed to the enduring success of our stockholders and the communities we serve."

Board of Directors
In a recent development, the Company announced the appointment of Paul Fedorkowicz to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fedorkowicz is a retired partner of Cherry Bekaert LLP and brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in public accounting, audit, corporate governance, and business operations.

Dividend Announcement
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock is payable on September 2, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2026. “We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

Financial Review

Net Interest Income
For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, net interest income was $7.1 million and $6.8 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the net interest margin was 4.51% and 4.16%, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income increased $0.9 million, or approximately 15%, from $6.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and the net interest margin expanded 53 basis points from 3.98%, representing the highest quarterly net interest margin in the Company’s history, primarily reflecting lower funding costs.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income was $13.3 million, up from $13.1 million for the same period in 2025. The annualized net interest margin was 4.24%, up 18 basis points from 4.06% in the same period in 2025, due to a decrease in interest expense partially offset by a decrease in interest income.

Provision for Credit Losses
For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $241,000 and $402,000, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis, the provision for the second quarter of 2026 decreased $459,000 from $700,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, which had included a one-time general provision adjustment related to performing SBA loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $941,000 and $706,000, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.28% and 1.11% on June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and 1.25% on March 31, 2026.

Nonperforming assets represented 1.42% of total assets on June 30, 2026, compared to 0.73% on June 30, 2025, and 1.42% on March 31, 2026. The Bank’s nonperforming assets consist entirely of nonperforming loans; the Bank held no other real estate owned in any period presented. As of June 30, 2026, SBA loans represented approximately 19% of the Bank’s total loan portfolio. Nonperforming assets were $9.4 million at June 30, 2026, including 17 Small Business Administration (SBA) loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of $9.1 million, comprising a guaranteed balance of $7.0 million and a nonguaranteed balance of $2.1 million. These loans are carried at net realizable value, reflecting prior write-downs to fair value less estimated costs to sell recognized through the provision for credit losses, and inclusive of expected recoveries from the SBA guarantee. Of the total nonperforming SBA loans, the Bank has submitted guarantee purchase requests to the SBA for the repayment of the guaranteed portion of loans totaling $1.7 million. An additional $3.3 million of loans are in the final stage of documentation preparation prior to the formal guarantee purchase request being submitted to the SBA. The remaining $4.1 million of nonperforming SBA loans are being actively serviced and managed through workout efforts with the borrowers to maximize repayment; these loans have not reached the stage of initiating the SBA guarantee claim process, as the Bank continues to work toward a collaborative resolution.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $823,000 and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The most significant driver of the year-over-year decrease was the absence of gains recognized in the prior-year quarter — specifically, gains on the sale of investment securities of $42,000 and gains on the sale of SBA loans of $329,000 recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2025, with no comparable gains in the three months ended June 30, 2026. On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $185,000 from $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, primarily due to a $224,000 gain on the sale of investment securities recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest income totaled $1.8 million and $2.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. This decrease was mainly due to no gains on the sale of SBA loans and gains on sale of investment securities of $223,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to gains on the sale of SBA loans of $329,000 and gains on the sale of investment securities of $42,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $4.9 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and totaled $9.6 million and $9.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $235,000 from $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, primarily reflecting higher salaries expense.

Basis of Presentation
Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. These reclassifications had no effect on previously reported net income, net income available to common shareholders, or stockholders' equity.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. and Bank of Oak Ridge
We pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in-person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial well-being is easy, safe, and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad’s community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Awards & Recognitions | Best Bank in the Triad | Triad’s Top Workplace Finalist | 2016 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Business Ethics | Triad’s Healthiest Employer Winner

Banking for Business & Personal | Mobile & Online Banking | Debit, Credit + Rewards | Checking, Savings & Money Market | Loans + SBA | Mortgage | Insurance | Wealth Management

Let’s Talk | 336.644.9944 | www.BankofOakRidge.com | Extended Interactive Teller Machine Hours at all Triad Locations

Forward-looking Information This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.     
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS     
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)     
 June 30,March 31,December 31,June 30, 
  2026  2026  2025  2025  
ASSETS(unaudited)(unaudited)(audited)(unaudited) 
Cash and due from banks$8,915 $7,931 $8,840 $8,970  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4,130  17,135  13,556  8,422  
Total cash and cash equivalents 13,045  25,066  22,396  17,392  
Securities available-for-sale 85,692  81,801  83,105  80,157  
Securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 15,265  15,271  16,030  19,647  
Restricted stock, at cost 4,322  2,585  3,059  3,383  
Loans receivable 522,058  513,365  515,681  535,732  
Allowance for credit losses (6,682) (6,425) (6,030) (5,921) 
Net loans receivable 515,376  506,940  509,651  529,811  
Property and equipment, net 8,779  8,834  8,900  8,747  
Accrued interest receivable 3,302  3,183  3,217  3,582  
Bank owned life insurance 6,398  6,377  6,356  6,312  
Right-of-use assets – operating leases 2,159  2,244  2,328  2,486  
Other assets 6,299  5,594  5,243  5,516  
Total assets$660,637 $657,895 $660,285 $677,033  
LIABILITIES  -    
Noninterest-bearing deposits$135,002 $136,466 $128,408 $131,805  
Interest-bearing deposits 370,745  405,113  406,521  415,664  
Total deposits 505,747  541,579  534,929  547,469  
Federal Funds purchased -  -  -  991  
Short-term borrowings 49,500  14,000  24,000  24,000  
Long-term borrowings 7,000  7,000  7,000  14,000  
Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities 8,248  8,248  8,248  8,248  
Subordinated debentures, net of discount 6,000  6,000  6,000  6,000  
Lease liabilities – operating leases 2,159  2,244  2,328  2,486  
Accrued interest payable 585  512  521  716  
Other liabilities 7,085  6,269  5,968  7,077  
Total liabilities 586,324  585,852  588,994  610,987  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  -    
Common stock 27,591  27,383  27,274  27,043  
Retained earnings 46,660  44,927  43,851  40,413  
Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax (443) (466) 313  (1,180) 
Net unrealized loss on hedging derivative instruments, net of tax 505  199  (147) (230) 
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss 62  (267) 166  (1,410) 
Total stockholders’ equity 74,313  72,043  71,291  66,046  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$660,637 $657,895 $660,285 $677,033  
Common shares outstanding 2,770,250  2,772,150  2,741,350  2,747,170  
Common shares authorized 50,000,000  50,000,000  50,000,000  50,000,000  
      
      
OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME     
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)     
 Three Months EndedSix month ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30,June 30,June 30,
  2026  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Interest and dividend income:     
Loans and fees on loans$8,555 $7,770 $8,726 $16,325 $17,002 
Interest on deposits in banks 91  217  199  308  365 
Restricted stock dividends 53  46  63  100  112 
Interest on investment securities 1,144  1,147  1,224  2,291  2,506 
Total interest and dividend income 9,843  9,180  10,212  19,024  19,985 
Interest expense     
Deposits 2,027  2,445  2,684  4,472  5,398 
Short-term and long-term debt 703  547  759  1,250  1,526 
Total interest expense 2,730  2,992  3,443  5,722  6,924 
Net interest income 7,113  6,188  6,769  13,302  13,061 
Provision for credit losses 241  700  402  941  706 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,872  5,488  6,367  12,361  12,355 
Noninterest income:     
Service charges on deposit accounts 204  205  229  409  456 
Gain (loss) on sale of securities -  224  42  223  42 
Gain on sale of foreclosed property -  (1) -  (1) - 
Insurance commissions 160  158  188  318  339 
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans -  -  329  -  329 
Debit and credit card interchange income 292  261  297  554  568 
Income from Small Business Investment Company 24  16  15  40  15 
Income earned on bank owned life insurance 21  21  22  41  44 
Other service charges and fees 122  124  127  246  215 
Total noninterest income 823  1,008  1,249  1,830  2,008 
Noninterest expenses:     
Salaries 2,564  2,228  2,423  4,792  4,777 
Employee Benefits 312  307  367  619  702 
Occupancy 262  365  271  627  572 
Equipment 192  183  209  375  373 
Data and Item Processing 512  594  436  1,105  1,050 
Professional & Advertising 274  297  220  571  439 
Stationary and Supplies 28  27  29  55  60 
Telecommunications 70  77  101  147  180 
FDIC Assessment 80  73  120  153  240 
Other expense 613  521  560  1,135  1,052 
Total noninterest expenses 4,907  4,672  4,736  9,579  9,445 
Income before income taxes 2,788  1,824  2,880  4,612  4,918 
Income tax expense 612  364  644  976  1,113 
Net income and income available to common shareholders$2,176 $1,460 $2,236 $3,636 $3,805 
Basic income per common share$0.79 $0.53 $0.81 $1.32 $1.39 
Diluted income per common share$0.79 $0.53 $0.81 $1.32 $1.39 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,770,736  2,744,088  2,747,170  2,757,412  2,747,170 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,770,736  2,744,088  2,747,170  2,757,412  2,747,170 
      
OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.     
Selected Financial Data     
 As Of Or For The Three Months Ended,
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
  2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
Return on average common stockholders' equity1 12.10% 8.24% 13.39% 11.25% 14.13%
Tangible book value per share$26.83 $25.99 $26.01 $24.98 $24.04 
Return on average assets1 1.32% 0.90% 1.37% 1.10% 1.32%
Net interest margin1 4.51% 3.98% 4.10% 4.18% 4.16%
Efficiency ratio 61.8% 64.9% 63.8% 59.0% 59.1%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.42% 1.42% 1.07% 0.84% 0.73%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.28% 1.25% 1.17% 1.19% 1.11%
1Annualized     

Contact: Skylar Mearing, Marketing Director
Phone: 336.662.4840


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